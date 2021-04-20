Address Confidentiality Program for Crime Victims Enters Fourth Year

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced Safe at Home, an address confidentiality program for crime victims, has entered its fourth year and continues to be an important safety planning tool for victims. April 18-24, 2021 is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

“Since the program launched four years ago, hundreds of victims of crime—including both children and adults—have used this address confidentiality program to stay safe. And DOJ has helped keep these victims safe while also helping them maintain their ability to vote, buy a home, and go to school, by working closely with local and state officials,” said Attorney General Kaul.

Safe at Home is an address confidentiality program for victims of abuse and individuals who fear for their safety. The program offers a legal substitute address that participants may use for all purposes, instead of disclosing their actual address, which provides a measure of security when victims need it most.

The program was created through 2015 Wisconsin Act 356.

Safe at Home serves victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse, and other victims who are afraid for their physical safety or the safety of their child or legal ward.

Since April 1, 2017, Safe at Home has enrolled nearly 1,700 people in the program, most of whom are still active participants today. The program serves individuals and families throughout Wisconsin, with over half enrolled households including children.

Those interested in applying for the program should call 1-800-446-6564 for more information and a referral to a local service provider for safety planning and assistance completing an application. For more information, visit www.SafeAtHomeWI.gov.

To enroll, download and complete an application:

If you have any questions regarding Safe at Home, please contact the program directly at (608) 266-6613 or safeathome@doj.state.wi.us. (Note: For security reasons, please do not put any address or otherwise sensitive information in your email inquiry).