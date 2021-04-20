Companies Increasingly Venture Into Online World

Alongside the companies that have dedicated themselves to development of offline business, many brands have decided to offer new shopping opportunities.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The crisis, health first and then economic and social, linked to Covid-19 will leave indelible aftermaths in the styles, habits, daily practices of each of us. Among the things that the emergency will leave us as a legacy there will certainly be a greater propensity to use digital, and, consequently, a greater consideration of eCommerce, not only by consumers, but also by the same companies that Facing an unexplored historical period to date, they have had to work out new marketing strategies to contain the impact of the lockdown.In fact, the coronavirus crisis has made purchases on eCommerce platforms "explode". A Nielsen survey of online sales of consumer products shows that in the first week of the lockdown there was an increase of more than 80% compared to the previous year.In compliance with social distancing and therefore being unable to physically go to the store, an increasing number of people have started shopping online. Provisions to avoid crowded public places, such as bars and restaurants, have given a new boost to spending and as a result there has been an increase in online sales of consumer products. The biggest growth trends concern discount stores, followed immediately by supermarkets, as well as online pharmacies and eCommerce specialized in the sale of leisure products: from books to Health Care and DIY equipment to fashion. Online entertainment also spiked, for example Netflix saw an increase of around 7 million users. Hypermarkets are slightly down, which in any case recorded an increase but below average, also due to the closure of some points of sale in shopping centers. On the other hand, the Cash &Carry which showed a negative trend mainly due to the difficulties of the Ho&Ca sector (hospitality and catering), whose players have always been the main users of this channel as a source of supply of electronics gadgets, Home Decoration and Pet care etc.Not having an eCommerce nowadays means being cut off from the sales channel that is expected to grow more than any other. However, owning an e-commerce site is not a guarantee of online sales, on the contrary. A solid initial design is required, which starts from an analysis of the market in which you want to enter and includes a choice of the most suitable platform, a marketing plan and constant monitoring of results. For this it is essential to be supported by a web agency that has an interdisciplinary team of professionals skilled in developing the best web marketing strategy, which exploits the opportunities of online commerce, but also knows how to deal with any critical issues.There is an agency specialized in the creation of eCommerce sites, with twenty years of experience in the implementation of successful eCommerce projects and solutions. A team of professionals who have all the skills to share and develop the marketing strategy, collaborating closely with the customer, and create eCommerce solutions that offer an optimal online sales experience. UX Specialist, web developers, UX writing experts (writing that favors the user experience on the site), Web Content Specialists and web and social media marketing professionals who are able to interpret digital and make it the key strategy for business development.For many companies, selling online is not the only solution, especially for those companies that have suffered from a sharp reduction in demand. In this period it is essential to adapt the products and services provided, in order to meet the new needs of the customer. Several brands have in fact turned towards the production of products whose demand is currently constantly growing.