LATOKEN announced the listing of Klever.io (KLV) on it’s exchange
EINPresswire.com/ --
LATOKEN, an international cryptocurrency exchange and IEO platform with over 500 000 iOS and Android users, has announced the listing of the Klever (KLV) token. It was made possible firstly because KLV token has won the listing competition, in which the best projects are being chosen by user vote and are listed on the platform free of charge.
Klever (KLV) is a cryptocurrency wallet ecosystem serving over 2 million users worldwide with the Klever App, Klever Swap, and Klever OS. The new Klever platforms: Klever Blockchain, Klever Exchange, and Klever Bank, are due to launch in 2021, and they will all run on the KLV utility token.
The Klever App is a simple, versatile, and secure self-hosted cryptocurrency wallet that supports the world's essential blockchains. The app offers over 300 trading pairs in Klever Swap and direct access to DApps based on ETH and TRX in the Klever browser. Klever is a self-hosted, decentralized p2p wallet network that puts private keys in the hands of its users.
The KLV token grew by 590% since March; the company itself claims that it was made possible not only thanks to the popularity of their services but also because 74% of the tokens in circulation are staked, providing passive income to their users.
About LATOKEN
LATOKEN is a cutting-edge exchange with a mission to make crypto accessible to everyone in the world easier than making an account on social networks. It's now one of the most popular crypto exchanges on Coingecko, with a massive rating of 9/10
The company has a massively growing social media followers count and over 500 000 users active every month; the app users also gave it praise with a 4.5 rating.
LATOKEN focuses not only on such big names in crypto as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDT, TRX, and many more newer tokens.
Besides crypto trading, initial coin offerings (ICO), security token offerings (STO), LATOKEN is a great place to raise funds, pitch your ideas and speak to angel investors, prominent figures, and venture capital.
Julius Mitkevics-Daleckis
LATOKEN, an international cryptocurrency exchange and IEO platform with over 500 000 iOS and Android users, has announced the listing of the Klever (KLV) token. It was made possible firstly because KLV token has won the listing competition, in which the best projects are being chosen by user vote and are listed on the platform free of charge.
Klever (KLV) is a cryptocurrency wallet ecosystem serving over 2 million users worldwide with the Klever App, Klever Swap, and Klever OS. The new Klever platforms: Klever Blockchain, Klever Exchange, and Klever Bank, are due to launch in 2021, and they will all run on the KLV utility token.
The Klever App is a simple, versatile, and secure self-hosted cryptocurrency wallet that supports the world's essential blockchains. The app offers over 300 trading pairs in Klever Swap and direct access to DApps based on ETH and TRX in the Klever browser. Klever is a self-hosted, decentralized p2p wallet network that puts private keys in the hands of its users.
The KLV token grew by 590% since March; the company itself claims that it was made possible not only thanks to the popularity of their services but also because 74% of the tokens in circulation are staked, providing passive income to their users.
About LATOKEN
LATOKEN is a cutting-edge exchange with a mission to make crypto accessible to everyone in the world easier than making an account on social networks. It's now one of the most popular crypto exchanges on Coingecko, with a massive rating of 9/10
The company has a massively growing social media followers count and over 500 000 users active every month; the app users also gave it praise with a 4.5 rating.
LATOKEN focuses not only on such big names in crypto as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDT, TRX, and many more newer tokens.
Besides crypto trading, initial coin offerings (ICO), security token offerings (STO), LATOKEN is a great place to raise funds, pitch your ideas and speak to angel investors, prominent figures, and venture capital.
Julius Mitkevics-Daleckis
LiquiTrade Limited
marketing@latoken.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn