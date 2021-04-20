ResProp Management Awarded Management of Whitestone Crossing Apartments in Cedar Park, TX
EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management was selected by Kota Investments to provide full-service property management services for Whitestone Crossing Apartments in Cedar Park, Texas. Built in 2020, Whitestone Crossing is a Class A apartment community featuring walk-up 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and three-story townhomes with garages. Apartments range in size from 660 to 1150 Square Feet and feature stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, granite countertops and washer/dryer in every apartment. The property has on-site amenities that include a swimming pool, fitness center, and fenced yards in select units. Its proximity to great schools, restaurants and shopping make it a convenient location to both top employers and entertainment.
Steven Rea, Senior Director of Business Development with ResProp states, “We could not be more excited about the opportunity we’ve been given to work with Kota Investments and manage this community on their behalf. We hope this is the first of many communities where we will work together to develop and execute a business plan to meet the goals of Kota and their investors. ResProp relocated our headquarters to Austin in 2020, and we expect this to be the first of many additions to our 3rd party management portfolio over the next several months.” With the recent addition of Whitestone Crossing into the portfolio, ResProp Management now manages 4 properties in the Austin area.
Sairam Kota, Principal for Kota Investments states, “I am excited to be expanding our portfolio into Central Texas with the acquisition of Whitestone Crossing. The team at ResProp has been great to work with and this is the first of many properties we will work together on in the future."
About ResProp Management: Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 17,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. ResProp will continue to relentlessly pursue our aim to be the premier service to property owners of residential real estate in target markets into 2021. ResProp is a third party property management company with in-house expertise spanning acquisition, financing, asset management, property management, and construction management capabilities.
About KOTA Investments: Kota Investments was founded in 2016 to acquire multifamily properties in the State of Texas. Initially focused on older, value-add communities, Kota has recently expanded their focus to include newer properties with a long term hold strategy. Whitestone Crossing represents their first acquisition of 2021.
Media Contact:
+1 201-543-8093
