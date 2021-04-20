Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,270 in the last 365 days.

SAVE THE DATE!  Nonprofit Raffles Virtual Seminar, Wednesday, May 12, 2021

South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond will be hosting a Nonprofit Raffles Virtual Seminar on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM (EST).  This seminar will cover the legal requirements for holding nonprofit raffles in South Carolina, as well as raffle registration and financial report filings with the Secretary of State’s Division of Public Charities.  The Microsoft Teams link will be posted on the Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.sc.gov/ prior to the seminar; no advance registration is needed.   

You just read:

SAVE THE DATE!  Nonprofit Raffles Virtual Seminar, Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.