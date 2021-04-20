Nationwide Energy Partners Converts to 100% Carbon-Free Energy
Nationwide Energy Partners (NEP) commits to convert all the communities it assists with competitive electric supply procurement to 100% carbon-free energy
We know our carbon-free solution is valued by our clients, their investors, and their residents. For NEP this is just a step...to our commitment to a 100% renewable energy portfolio by 2025.”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Energy Partners (NEP), the premier provider of privatized electric and water solutions to the multifamily market, has announced a commitment to convert all the communities it assists with competitive electric supply procurement to 100% carbon-free energy by May 1, 2021.
— Timothy J. (T.J.) Harper, President, Nationwide Energy Partners
NEP’s decision will provide residents, owners, and operators of these communities with approximately 250 million kilowatt hours annually of energy generated by facilities that do not directly produce any greenhouse gas emissions (sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, or carbon dioxide). According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), this means NEP will remove 230 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually. This is the equivalent of 195 million pounds of coal burned or nearly 40,000 automobiles driven for a full year. NEP will absorb the additional costs associated with the environmentally friendly move, passing none of these costs on to residents.
“It’s big commitment financially, operationally, and environmentally that we are excited to make,” said Nationwide Energy Partners’ president, Timothy J. (T.J.) Harper. “We are proud to enable the largest supply of carbon-free energy to the multifamily markets in the areas we serve.”
The carbon-free generated energy is verified via emission-free energy certificates (EFECs). The EFEC’s are managed and cleared by the third-party PJM Environmental Information Services’ (PJM EIS) Generation Attribute Tracking System (GATS). PJM EIS ensures veracity by creating standards which verify no double selling of the same certificate. NEP has purchased certificates to cover the combined load of its customers and their residents, ensuring all properties where NEP assists with electric supply receive 100% carbon-free generated electricity.
NEP’s carbon-free offering provides property owners and developers, who are increasingly challenged with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, an eco-friendly solution for their communities.
“ESG goals are becoming standard fare for investment-grade real estate. We know our carbon-free solution is valued by our clients, their investors, and their residents. For NEP this is just a step along the way to our commitment to a 100% renewable energy portfolio by 2025,” Harper said.
