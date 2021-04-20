Summer's Top Travel Trend Goes Off-Road and Off-The-Grid
As travel bounces back from the pandemic, people are headed off the beaten path for outdoor adventure. Summer's top travel trend goes off-road and off-the-grid
Travel Goes Off-Road and Off-the-Grid. Trending Today identified this travel trend and is highlighting trailblazing companies and innovative products to commune with Mother Nature”JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES , April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer approaches and June celebrates National Camping Month, the great outdoors is calling. Trending Today, airing on Fox Business, highlights the nation’s top trailblazers in off-the-grid adventure. Whether it’s a road trip, overland or RV adventure, or backpacking excursion, Trending Today puts you in touch with the people and products, providing new ways to experience Mother Nature.
— Liz Plummer, Executive Producer, Trending Today
Learn about Expedition Overland (XO), a family-owned company that outfits vehicles for off-road adventurers and films a popular reality series with stunning cinematography that captures the adventures of overlanders in their outfitted vehicles exploring remote corners of the world. While traveling outdoors, find out how to stay connected and safe with the global connectivity of a Nationwide Satellite Service. Satellite Phone Store equips outdoor adventurers, including the Expedition Overland team, with products that provide satellite connectivity for voice and data.
Discover new camping spots to park your RV with UpClose-RV, a Veteran-owned company offering RVers alternatives to overcrowded, overpriced campgrounds. UpClose-RV matches private property owners wanting to rent space with RVers looking for better, more affordable locations to camp.
Make memories around the campfire with the portable Solo Stove, a breakthrough product for camping, backpacking, and backyard entertaining. Solo Stove perfected the campfire experience with its “box to burn in 5 minutes” technology that rapidly lights a portable fire.
Have a pop-up party anywhere from a mountain top to the soccer field with TailGater Tire Table that attaches to your tire, providing a stable surface on any type of terrain. This cool gadget makes you the scene-stealer at any tailgating event.
Trending Today guests are available for interviews for suggested story ideas:
● Top Trends in Outdoor Adventure 2021
● Expert Advice and Essentials for Off-The-Grid Travel
● Why Outdoor Adventure is the Ultimate 2021 Summer Vacation
● Product Innovations for Outdoor Adventure
● Latest Gadgets and Technology for Remote Travel Connectivity
About Trending Today:
Trending Today is a commercial-free business show that features entrepreneurs and companies disrupting and innovating the business world. Learn how they build their brands as guests share their stories, passion, knowledge, and expertise to inspire entrepreneurship. Trending Today airs on Fox Business on Saturdays at 12:30 pm EST. Learn more at www.TrendingToday.com. The latest episode, Top Trends in Outdoor Adventure 2021 is now streaming.
