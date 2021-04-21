Oregon Optometric Physicians Association & Abyde Partner To Deliver HIPAA Compliance to Independent Eye Care Providers

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

Teaming up with Abyde is a testament to our mission of advancing the professional practice of optometry.” — Geoff Knapp, Executive Director of OOPA

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading HIPAA compliance solution provider Abyde and Oregon Optometric Physicians Association (OOPA) today announced a partnership that will offer Abyde’s simplified and comprehensive HIPAA program to OOPA’s members.

This year has already seen several updates to government requirements and new legislation such as the 21st Century Cures Act that recently took effect earlier this month - which has made keeping up with the latest changes in HIPAA that much harder for providers to manage on their own. Abyde’s partnership with OOPA will help even more Oregon eye care professionals to easily implement and maintain a complete HIPAA program that makes meeting mandatory government requirements simple.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized eye care practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies, and more.

“Our latest partnership with Oregon Optometric Physicians Association will deliver Abyde’s revolutionary solution to their members and help them easily navigate through the complexities associated with meeting HIPAA standards” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are excited to share valuable tools and resources with even more of Oregon’s eye care professionals and help them meet essential government requirements in the easiest way possible.”

“Teaming up with Abyde is a testament to our mission of advancing the professional practice of optometry and we are thrilled to partner with an organization dedicated to helping providers easily manage a complete compliance program,” said Geoff Knapp, Executive Director of OOPA.

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About Oregon Optometric Physicians Association

OOPA’s mission is to promote, protect and advance the professional practice of optometry.



For more information, press only: Abyde Marketing, marketing@abyde.com