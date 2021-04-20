Companies, Schools & Institutions Across America Can Now Get an Energy Manager on Their Staff but Not on Their Payroll
DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid changes occurring in the energy-efficiency marketplace have made it critical to ensure every business, school, facility and institution is seeing the greatest level of energy savings possible. But they all have different energy management needs: Basic energy solutions may be sufficient for some in the beginning, but as needs grow and expand a more involved energy service solution is required.
Everyone has a building or facility engineer but their job is to keep the building operating and functioning.
However for energy optimization, that requires the skill and expertise of an experienced Energy Manager – someone who can help successfully navigate the ever-changing energy landscape. And while having full-time staff energy manager or engineer is valuable, it can also be expensive.
Until now.
Alternative Utility Services announces a new and innovative Virtual Facility Energy Management program that provides companies, schools, facilities and institutions the brainpower of a seasoned Energy Manager – but without the added cost of hiring one.
“Outsourced energy management has revolutionized the way businesses handle their utility, energy efficiency and cost-saving initiatives”, says Fritz Kreiss, CEO of Alternative Utility Services. “Our Virtual Facility Energy Management program delivers peace of mind by providing the right energy expert ready to keep their business, school, facility or institution on the right path to maximizing both energy savings and long-term profitability.”
Managing a building’s energy consumption usually involves complicated and continuous analog meter readings, and research has shown that the benefits of real-time energy management are undeniable. Fortunately, advances in technology now offer an improved method to monitor and control a building or facility’s energy usage.
So as part of their Virtual Facility Energy Management program, Alternative Utility Services provides clients with a dashboard that displays real-time energy consumption data, giving clients the data and tools they need to remove ‘guesswork’ from objectively validating the needs and claims of each operational area, and make decisions based on hard numbers.
Managing a building, school or facility’s energy can be both a mind-numbing and time-consuming exercise. The new Virtual Facility Energy Management program from Alternative Utility Services gives clients back the bandwidth they need to focus on other important issues while simultaneously saving money.
Companies, schools, facilities and institutions can learn more about the Virtual Facility Energy Management program by calling 800-392-4287, emailing to info@ausenergy.com, or by visiting https://ausenergy.com/virtual-facility-energy-management.
About Alternative Utility Services, Inc.
Since 1993, Alternative Utility Services, Inc. has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy and water efficiency for businesses nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company’s exceptional staff of energy experts look help companies accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their extensive suite of solutions. They can be reached at info@ausenergy.com.
