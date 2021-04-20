Michelle Oyola McGovern Campaign Announcement Tuesday, April 20th

WELLINGTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Oyola McGovern, former Regional and Statewide Director to U.S. Senator Bill Nelson for 18 years, will be hosting a special event announcing her candidacy for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6.

Current District 6 Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay will be attending and making remarks.

WHO: Michelle Oyola McGovern
WHAT: Campaign Announcement
TIME: 5:30 pm arrival / 6:00 pm remarks begin
WHERE: The Original Wellington Mall
12794 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL 33414

For more information, please contact Rick Asnani, 561-719-2117.

Rick Asnani
Cornerstone Solutions
