Michelle Oyola McGovern Campaign Announcement Tuesday, April 20th

Michelle Oyola McGovern

WELLINGTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelle Oyola McGovern, former Regional and Statewide Director to U.S. Senator Bill Nelson for 18 years, will be hosting a special event announcing her candidacy for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6.Current District 6 Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay will be attending and making remarks.WHO: Michelle Oyola McGovernWHAT: Campaign AnnouncementTIME: 5:30 pm arrival / 6:00 pm remarks beginWHERE: The Original Wellington Mall12794 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL 33414For more information, please contact Rick Asnani, 561-719-2117.