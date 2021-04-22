iBridge is Taking Survey Analytics to the Next Level

iBridge has created the “missing link” in effective business tools.

Metolius allows innovation and motivation, as it creates strategic surveys with analytic power to deploy to your workforce or project.” — Blain L. Heckaman, CPA, CEO, Kaufman-Rossin

BEAVERTON, OREGON, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iBridge has created the “missing link” in effective business tools: Metolius. Metolius is an online survey platform that is designed from the ground up for analytics. Surveys delivered via Metolius eliminate the post--survey analysis and generates immediate results that yield actionable feedback.

Until now, Metolius has been used only by large-scale enterprises and organizations and the results proved astounding. These results allowed businesses to gain insight on operational overview, and analysis on the current business’ position – highlighting areas for improvement.

Metolius was also deployed globally to conduct a recent survey by the Digital Science Foundation to better understand the expectations, anticipations and gauge the general preparedness of organizations as we begin to return to a “new work world” normal.

iBridge is now offering Metolius to individual subscribers and small to mid-sized organizations. There is also a no credit card required free version that allows anyone the ability to utilize the tools that Metolius has to offer. Plans are affordable and tailored to business size, with subscription plans starting at just $29 a month.

“Metolius allows innovation and motivation, as it creates strategic surveys with analytic power to deploy to your workforce or project. As a business leader, it is imperative to stay on top of current trends to create positive action, with consistent improvements.”

- Blain L. Heckaman, CPA, CEO, Kaufman-Rossin

Metolius is highly customizable and works on any device. It is perfect for any type of questionnaire that is designed to measure, assess, and explore. These include current state to desired state, operational effectiveness, exit interviews, voice of the customer, net promoter, B2B project planning, compliance reviews, and much more.

For more information or to subscribe to Metolius, visit www.metolius.ibridgellc.com