ActiveOps embeds Active Operations Management into WorkiQ to balance performance and well-being in new hybrid workplace
WorkiQ from ActiveOps embeds new analytics, training, and skills certification to help balance performance and well-being for complex back-office operations.
ActiveOps (LSE:AOM)
Getting the workforce balance right in a hybrid world is going to provide a competitive advantage for the world’s best operations.”READING, UK, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActiveOps PLC., the management process automation company, today announces the launch of a new version of WorkiQ - the next generation of workforce analytics and employee productivity monitoring (EPM) software. This enhancement embeds new analytics, training, and skills certification to meet the need to balance performance and well-being for complex back-office operations, as they pivot their strategies to a new hybrid work world. This follows a significant investment by ActiveOps in EPM technology, with the acquisition of OpenConnect in 2019, adding the industry’s most secure and scalable ability to automate workforce intelligence gathering, now embedding the industry’s leading operations method – Active Operations Management (AOM).
Recognizing the importance of employee wellness in a hybrid work environment, the new capabilities give actionable real-time performance and well-being insights for senior leaders, managers and employees to enable data-driven operations planning, training and coaching for high-performance. The new analytics enhance the existing ActiveOps EPM solution - WorkiQ - to help identify time-wasting activities, overwork and early signs of burnout. By embedding AOM into the software, ActiveOps enables enterprises to improve managing complex operations and the well-being of a hybrid workforce.
Unlike other EPM technologies that focus on surveillance and application monitoring, WorkiQ from ActiveOps is built from a purpose of delivering better outcomes - identify opportunities for better performance, ensure a steady pace of work that avoids employee burnout and adopt the desired behaviours and processes for a continuous improvement and sustainable workplace. Specifically designed for large financial services, healthcare and service companies with thousands of back-office employees dispersed into geographic service centres and now balancing the Return to Office and hybrid work.
In the past year, companies have gone from enabling their workforce into remote working to now allowing a percentage back into the office in line with local Covid-19 policies. As vaccinations increase, enterprise leaders must now rapidly address the challenge of adapting workplace policies, resource planning and management practices to keep up with the new flexible workplace. This hybrid work environment requires real-time information and data insights to ensure business success, meeting customer service obligations and, equally important, an employee experience that promotes performance and wellness.
“Our products are used by the largest banks, insurance, healthcare, and BPO operations around the world, and we have extensive coaching experience (both digital and live) that supports them. Delivering the operations expertise and proven management processes for these customers in a hybrid workforce is essential” said Stuart Pugh, Chief Customer Officer at ActiveOps. “WorkiQ’s new release blends a proven operations methodology with world-class data collection and reporting.”
Now with AOM method incorporated, WorkiQ’s new capabilities include:
Manager Employee Well-being Insights: Track in real-time, productivity and well-being metrics across individuals and workgroups. Use at-a-glance dashboards to drill down for deeper analysis and support data-driven plans and coaching for improving performance and actively avoid staff burnout.
Personal Productivity and Well-being Insights: Give individuals insights into their activities, behaviours and how they measure against their peers. This empowers them to own their performance and well-being and enable them to consider ways to improve their work-life balance, streamline their workday and ask for support.
New AOM Academy training and certification: New AOM for WorkiQ helps managers combine the method and best practices of AOM with EPM to promote employee transparency and build trust. A new certification is available for practitioners and managers applying the discipline of AOM to the real-time data of employee performance and well-being metrics.
“Getting the workforce balance right in a hybrid world is going to provide a competitive advantage for the world’s best operations,” said Julian Harper, CRO of ActiveOps PLC. “The combination of WorkiQ and AOM delivers trust and transparency unlike any EPM solution on the market, delivering data with a purpose and a winning culture.”
With a global presence and recently listed (symbol: AOM) on the London Stock Exchange, ActiveOps is in a unique position to help companies planning transition strategies for return to the office and hybrid work. In addition to partners like Microsoft, PwC and SS&C surrounding our solutions with expertise, ActiveOps has helped customers to deliver outstanding results through work disruptions, before and during the pandemic. You can find these success stories in our Resource Hub and Success Stories at www.activeops.com.
New WorkiQ enhancements and course are available for customers immediately by contacting your relationship manager or through our secure customers support portal.
