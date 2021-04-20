‘Shang-Chi’ debuts its first trailer as Marvel appears to be like to rebound from a misplaced yr

The pandemic put the Marvel movies and TV shows on pause last year with nothing to maintain the momentum of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” — one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. 2020 had nothing new for Marvel lovers.

The pent-up demand may turn out to be a blessing for Disney, giving lesser-known Marvel superheroes a boost. Shang-Chi will be making his debut in this fall’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” The film, which stars Simu Liu as the Master of Kung Fu, released its first trailer on Monday. It is just one of many Marvel films and shows being released this year.

Marvel Studios wasn’t exactly suffering from superhero fatigue — “Endgame” made close to $3 billion worldwide just two years ago, after all. But absence makes the heart grow fonder for Marvel, and patient fans are about to be rewarded in a big way.

“Shang-Chi” is just one of many Marvel films and shows coming this year that could help the franchise become even mightier. The content portal has…

