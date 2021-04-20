Toyota’s BZ4X electrical SUV idea is a glimpse on the firm’s future

While it has been a pioneer in hybrid and even hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles, Toyota has been slower than some other major automakers, such as General Motors and Volkswagen, to enter the fully-electric vehicle market.

In the early 2000s, the Toyota Prius was received with the sort of excitement now seen for Tesla models. There were wait lists if you wanted to order one. Celebrities like Ryan Gosling, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Cameron Diaz were conspicuously photographed by paparazzi driving them. Other automakers were criticized for not making more forward-thinking hybrid models like that. Almost 20 years after the second-generation Prius became a sensation, though, it’s Toyota that’s seen as being behind on creating fully-electric cars and SUVs while other rush to compete with Tesla.

The BZ4X, which is being developed with Subaru, is one of 15 fully electric vehicles Toyota intends to offer globally by 2025, the company said. There will be at least one electric pickup in that…