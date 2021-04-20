Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,265 in the last 365 days.

Rwanda says France bears duty for enabling 1994 genocide

Between April and July of 1994, some 800,000 people were slaughtered, mainly from the ethnic Tutsi minority but also some Hutus.

“The message of the Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister today is a key step in getting our two countries closer,” a French presidential adviser told reporters on Monday in response to the Rwandan report.

Ever since the genocide, critics of France’s role have said that then-President Francois Mitterrand failed to prevent the massacres or even supported the Hutu-led government that orchestrated the killings.

“The French Government bears significant responsibility for enabling a foreseeable genocide,” the Rwandan government wrote in its report published on its main website. The report was drafted by Robert F. Muse and the Washington, DC, law firm Levy Firestone Muse LLP, which was hired by Rwanda to investigate France’s role in connection with the genocide.

Rwanda’s report comes on the heels of a similar report by French commission released in March which said…

You just read:

Rwanda says France bears duty for enabling 1994 genocide

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.