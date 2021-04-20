Hoyer Statement on Passing of Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the passing of former Vice President Walter F. Mondale:
“America has lost a wonderful son who served his state and country in a manner that is an example for us all. He represented the best of us. At a time of division and the promotion of hate, he was a symbol of charity for all and malice toward none.”
