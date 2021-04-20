Improving Our Nation’s Infrastructure Enjoys Bipartisan Support Among the American People

In the first 100 days of the 117th Congress, Democrats enacted the American Rescue Plan, comprehensive legislation to provide immediate assistance to American families and small businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With assistance from that law already going out the door, Democrats are also focused on building the economy back better. Last month, President Biden announced the American Jobs Plan, which follows through on Democrats’ promise to create jobs and build the economy of the future by rebuilding and strengthening America’s infrastructure. This proposal has been met with broad, bipartisan support among the American people.

REBUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE ENJOYS BROAD BIPARTISAN SUPPORT

On a bipartisan basis, Americans around the country agree that Congress should act to strengthen our crumbling infrastructure systems.

An overwhelming majority of Americans – 73% – support the American Jobs Plan, including investments in roads, bridges, schools, water systems, broadband, fixing our electrical grid, and creating millions of jobs for the American people and more. This includes:

A Navigator Research poll found that 3 in 5 Americans support an infrastructure bill, including 1/3 of Americans who “strongly support” this type of legislation. It also found overwhelmingly bipartisan majorities are in favor of:

A recent New York Times/Survey Monkey poll found the American Jobs Plan is, “broadly popular with voters nationwide, mirroring the dynamics of the $1.9 trillion economic aid bill that Mr. Biden signed into law last month...‘What we’ve seen with all our polling so far this year is that these proposals that the Biden administration has been rolling out have met with widespread approval,’ said Laura Wronski, a research scientist at SurveyMonkey.”

YouGov also found a 21-point margin of support for the American Jobs Plan, with bipartisan majorities supportive of investments in roads and bridges, broadband, and clean energy.

Morning Consult found that 65% of voters support paying for infrastructure investments by increasing the corporate tax rate – even 42% of Republicans support this proposal.

LOCAL OFFICIALS ACROSS THE COUNTRY SUPPORT REBUILDING OUR NATION’S INFRASTRUCTURE

In addition to strong polling numbers, local officials across the country have expressed strong support for action to rebuild infrastructure systems and help communities get ahead:

Fresno, CA Mayor Jerry Dyer [Republican] : “These dollars are going to be welcomed in terms of repairing a lot of our infrastructure…There’s no question the need is there.” [The New York Times, 4/1/21]

Mesa, AZ Mayor John Giles [Republican] : “It was only a few months ago that we all agreed that infrastructure was a bipartisan issue…That attitude shouldn’t shift just because there’s a new administration in the White House.” [The New York Times, 4/1/21]

Pittsburgh City Council Member Erika Strassburger : “Mr. Biden is thinking big… He also highlighted that we can create a new era of shared prosperity in the Ohio River Valley and across America. I agree, and I look forward to fighting to make this vision a reality.” [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 4/12/21]

Louisiana Transportation Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson : “Surface transportation in Louisiana stands to benefit from a direct investment in roads and bridges, as well as with transit, rail expansion, resilience, broadband, and in equity investments to address social implications of infrastructure decisions. Louisiana has a backlog of at least $14.8 billion in roads and bridges and our multimodal needs are similarly situated.” [WAFB, 4/12/21]

House Democrats will continue to work with the Biden Administration to advance legislation to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure, create jobs, and ensure our communities are prepared to meet the needs of the future

