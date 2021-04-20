TraitWare® Passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for True Zero Trust Access Beats Competition for Healthcare

TraitWare’s Identity & Access solution beats DUO and displaces RSA for Healthcare Services Company (HSC) due to greater security, ease of use, and cost savings.

TraitWare understands the value in eliminating barriers. Our companies share a mission to make processes easier and more secure for the user.” — Matt B. - HSC

RENO, NV, USA, April 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- TraitWare® today announced that the HSC will adopt TraitWare’s passwordless authentication technology for its employees, healthcare clinic customers, and healthcare clinic patients over the course of a three-phase project.For two decades the HSC has provided state, county, and local government agencies, community-based organizations, and managed care systems throughout the country the advanced technical solutions necessary to connect people to multiple benefits - from Medicaid and SNAP to EITC and locally-based programs. The HSC provides people-centered, policy-driven solutions and consulting services that flex to meet the rapidly evolving needs of their clients.TraitWare provides simple and secure passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) combined for Enterprises to manage all software authentications from a single console. TraitWare’s award-winning authentication platform and mobile app offer NIST AAL2 level authentication assurance, full end-to-end deployment options for Enterprise (SAML, OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.0, SSH) & WordPress, and simple user login, without usernames or passwords. TraitWare technology eliminates credential phishing, theft, misuse, and brute force attacks.“We’re on a bold mission to eliminate barriers to getting people connected to benefits services so that all people have access to support and services when they need it,” said Matt B, Director of Information Security for the HSC. “TraitWare understands the value in eliminating barriers. Our companies share a mission to make processes easier and more secure for the user.”The HSC chose TraitWare’s simple and secure login process to replace the public-key cryptosystem RSA (Rivest–Shamir–Adleman) for secure data transmission. “In our industry, security is critical because we deal with sensitive consumer information. The RSA key process was secure but cumbersome,” said Matt. “It required our system administrators to use up to five separate RSA keys to log in to different accounts. The TraitWare process saves us time and cost while improving security.”TraitWare provides a single pane of glass access to unique identity-based applications. To clarify, imagine having multiple sets of login credentials (usernames and passwords) that are individually paired to a specific RSA key. Now imagine a single pane of glass (all accounts accessible by the user in one location with the segmentation of accounts intact) to log in in three touches while the MFA is inherently deployed. That’s what TraitWare delivers.TraitWare was also chosen over DUO because it provides a smoother user experience, greater security, better metrics, and easier implementation and deployment. TraitWare’s ability to accelerate time to ROI by leveraging Passwordless MFA for Zero Trust access reduced the Total Cost of Ownership. It also combines user access management and MFA management into a single implementation.Both RSA and DUO required managing passwords paired with separate MFA tokens. This creates an administration complexity that leads to misconfigurations and potential lockouts from services. As well as vulnerability as users find ways to bypass the MFA due to complexity to login efforts.The TraitWare authentication solution provides biometrically enabled passwordless multi-factor authentication using only a smartphone with proprietary sign-in technology. This authentication process has been fully integrated with the HSC’s Citrix systems as well as Linux machines via SSH/SFTP.In the first phase of the project, the HSC rolled out the TraitWare solution to all of its employees. The HSC will expand the use of TraitWare technology to its customer base in phase two. In this phase, healthcare clinics who are the HSC customers will use TraitWare’s passwordless, simple, secure login to access secure data. External users of the clinics (patients) will use TraitWare’s passwordless authentication process to log in to their accounts in phase three of the rollout.“We are excited to partner with the HSC to offer a solution that meets and exceeds federal regulations for the healthcare space,” said TraitWare CEO, Heath Spencer.About TraitWareTraitWare’s mission is to increase user and enterprise security while simplifying access to digital and physical resources through Real passwordless MFA and SSO combined. Built from the ground up with the user and admin in mind, TraitWare offers award-winning, patented, seamless passwordless authentication from enrollment to login while maintaining the highest multi-factor security standards. For more information visit https://traitware.com/contact

