Energy Transfer, Williams and MPLX Logistics to Present at Utica Midstream Conference

PENN VALLEY, PA, U.S., April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shale Directories and Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce will be presenting their 9th Annual Utica Midstream Conference on May 20, 2021 at the Holiday Inn at Belden Village in North Canton, Ohio.

The Utica Midstream Conference has been the annual event that has kept businesses in the Appalachian Basin and in Ohio particularly informed on the latest information developments in the midstream market in Ohio. Companies ranging from large publicly traded firms to small family-owned business have benefited from the information presented at the conference.

This year’s conference will again provide the latest information about pipeline development in the Utica Shale region. The pipeline companies presenting this year are MPLX, Energy Transfer and Williams. One of the companies, Energy Transfer, have been responsible for building the Rover Pipeline, one of the largest pipelines built in the Utica Shale.

“This year’s conference will probably be the most important as the result of the energy programs coming from the Biden Administration,” stated Joe Barone, President and Founder, Shale Directories. He further commented that the demand for natural gas is probably greater than ever as result of colder weather and significant increase in plastic usage.

In addition to Energy Transfer, MPLX, and Williams, attendees will hear from the American Petroleum Institute, JKPC, Inc., Petroleum Consultants and Barbco, Inc.