Phiture Promotes Alex Billaud to Director of Client Services
BERLIN, GERMANY, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berlin-based mobile growth agency, Phiture, has promoted their former head of growth and insights, Alex Billaud, to director of client services. Alex will now be in charge of expanding and developing Phiture’s services as well as ensuring quality deliverables for clients across all teams. Alex stepped into the role on April 1st and has been ensuring that the multi-award-winning mobile growth agency’s services are driven by data and running smoothly ever since. Phiture offers five key services: App Store Optimization, Performance Marketing, User Retention/CRM, Subscription Revenue Optimization, and Growth Consulting.
Alex started his career selling online media monitoring software in France after earning his master’s degree at the age of 21. He affirms he was “naturally attracted to the digital space,” and moved to Berlin in 2014 to work in mobile. While acting as the VP of growth at Onefootball, the German-based football media company, Alex met with Phiture’s co-founders, Moritz Daan and Andy Carvell, to discuss ASO opportunities surrounding the 2016 European championship. With a proven skill and obvious passion for translating data into actions, Alex joined the Phiture team in January 2020 after co-founding the photo book app, Storykids.
“We’re delighted that Alex will step into the director of client services role at Phiture,” says Pablo Penny, managing director. “Alex is a very strong communicator with deep leadership capabilities. His strong background with mobile, team building, and client management will strengthen our teams and allow us to continue to provide premium and innovative mobile growth solutions for top apps and brands.”
Since joining Phiture, Alex has contributed to the company’s growth by establishing an analytics team and integrating and strengthening the use of data in Phiture’s mobile growth and marketing services, helping the company double in size in a year as well as attract premium clients.
After seven years in Berlin and just over one year at Phiture, Alex is ready to apply his skills in mobile to expanding the company’s mobile growth services in his new position. He sees the promotion as a natural progression from his last role and is looking forward to building new relationships with clients, growing the Phiture team even further, and developing the company’s services, specifically into new areas of mobile growth such as subscription revenue optimization.
“Alex has a very holistic view of marketing, which is perfect because we’re very specialized at Phiture,” says Merlin Penny, data science and engineering lead. “He’s always able to see the bigger picture.” His colleagues praise Alex for being reassuring, people-centric, and somehow magically always available.
Alex’s expertise with both clients and staff lies in translating learnings into actions and working with a larger goal in mind. “It’s great to show people that what they do on a daily basis helps reach both our clients’ and the company’s overall goals,” he says. His holistic approach allows Phiture to constantly develop and improve its services. “We are thought leaders at Phiture,” he says. “We have to keep bringing innovation to our clients and services.”
To help nurture the company’s talent and establish exciting career paths for future leaders, Alex encourages Phiture’s juniors to keep their personal development in mind and always question their managers to make sure they’re taking their long-term goals into account. “Take the time to think about where you want to be,” he says. “Challenge your superiors and slot in time to contemplate your direction.”
