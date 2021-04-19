Suspect and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the 2500 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:12 am, the victims were standing outside of their vehicle with the keys in the ignition at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun, entered the driver side of the vehicle, and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect and a vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/Z3DeyXTnovc

Anyone who can identify this individual, and/or the vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.