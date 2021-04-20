TDH Daily COVID-19 Data Report Reflects Data Backlog

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health daily data report on COVID-19 cases and tests for April 19, 2021 reflects a data backlog from one statewide provider.

Several clinics associated with the provider group reported a backlog totaling approximately 3,200 positive PCR results with some results dating back to January of 2021. This large data update has similarly skewed percent positivity rate for the report on April 19. The data irregularity is not indicative of an error with the state’s surveillance system but rather the result of a large influx of data received through the system.

Worth noting, only 1,020 of these cases had specimens collected in the last 7 days.

TDH provides COVID-19 data online at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Additional information including test data by specimen collection is online at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/epi-curves.html

