A Man and His Faith
Author proves that with an unbending faith, there will be heaven on EarthCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the growing demand and pressure to meet the expectations and live up to the standard set by society, it is indeed difficult to put a finger on what a good life really is. What is the recipe of a good life? To many, a good life for them must include a successful career, stable relationship and connection with family and friends, a secured bank account, and a promising future. Although this is not wrong and is considered as a practical way of living, most of us forget that what we truly need is to simply be good; to live good is to be good. But this notion is ambiguous, and to help us obtain a deeper understanding, Melvin Zelaya releases Living Daily in the Kingdom of God: Experiencing the Promise of John 10:10 in Our Everyday Life.
Melvin Zelaya is a graduate of The San Francisco Computer Academy as a System Analyst during the 60s, worked for IBM during the 70s. This career path led him to become a sales and marketing manager for major corporations in America. Although having a stable professional career, Melvin did not cease to seek the answers to all of life’s questions. Melvin believes that what we learn from the churches are simply “knowledge,” and an adherence to tradition rather than a way of life.
Upon realizing that only the Spirit of God can turn our knowledge into a meaningful existence, he begins his own mission on Earth: to help us get our lives on track, set our eyes forward, and keep our hearts open to let Christ enter. This, Melvin believes, is the way to truly live a good life, one that will be done on a daily basis, in adherence to the Kingdom of God.
If you are ready to live in the Kingdom of God, get yourself a copy of this book.
