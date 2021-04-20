A Good Life
A guide on how to live according to God’s planCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is full of mysteries, and our job, while we are alive on Earth, is to live a good, productive life. But while this sounds like a very simple mission, the question remains: What exactly is a good life? Others can see it as having a great career while some can see it as having a wonderful family and lots of friends. All in all, just “being good” is the answer, but even this can get really confusing. The book of author Melvin Zelaya, Living Daily in the Kingdom of God: Experiencing the Promise of John 10:10 in Our Everyday Life, promises to help readers find the answers they seek.
Melvin has sought answers to his own questions for many years now after realizing that what he has learned from the churches over his lifetime was simply “knowledge,” and an adherence to tradition rather than a way of life. He realized that it was only the Spirit of God who could transform what he was taught into “heart knowledge,” which makes his faith impossible to be deceived or derailed from the truth. To come to this conclusion, he has worked for many years seeking out which among the “holy” books were truly worth the title and found the Bible.
His work aims to help readers get their lives on track to truly living a good life, one that will be done on a daily basis, in adherence to the Kingdom of God. This book specifically focuses on the promise of John 10:10, which says “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” Indeed, the book promises to help people live their lives to the fullest and find the answers they seek.
Learn more about how the book can help you live life in the Kingdom of God and get a copy today.
