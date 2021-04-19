Post Session Report :: Monday, April 19, 2021

SB 247, PN 215 (Phillips-Hill) – This bill repeals section 1112 (relating to religious garb, insignia, etc., prohibited; penalty) from the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L. 30, No. 14), known as the Public School Code. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 420, PN 487 (Yaw) – Amends the County Code (Act 130 of 1955) by providing for vacancies and replacements for County District Attorneys who have been disbarred or had their law license suspended. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.