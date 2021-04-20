Global Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Intravenous Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the intravenous infusion pumps market is expected to reach $2.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The rise in the prevalence of people with chronic pain, cancer and diabetes is a significant driver of the demand for intravenous infusion pumps, as these pumps are commonly used to deliver pharmaceutical drugs during the treatment of these diseases.

The intravenous infusion pumps market consists of sales of intravenous infusion pumps and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture intravenous infusion pumps. An intravenous infusion pump is a medical device that provides regulated quantities of fluids, such as nutrients and medicines, into the body of the patient.

The growing technological improvement is a major trend gaining popularity in the intravenous infusion pumps market. Technological advances in infusion pumps have changed medical care in hospitals and allowed patients to inject fluids on an outpatient basis or in a home setting, allowing them to seek treatment while living their daily lives, through the use of smart intravenous infusion pumps. These smart intravenous infusion pumps help prevent medication errors and reduce patient harm.

Global Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Segments:

The global intravenous infusion pumps market is further segmented based on product, end user, application and geography.

By Product: Volumetric, Syringe, Enteral, Ambulatory, IV Disposables, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Treatment Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others.

By Application: Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematology, Others.

By Geography: The global intravenous infusion pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides intravenous infusion pumps global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global intravenous infusion pumps market, intravenous infusion pumps market share, intravenous infusion pumps global market players, intravenous infusion pumps global market segments and geographies, intravenous infusion pumps market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The intravenous infusion pumps global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Organizations Covered: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Medtronic, Fresenius Kabi, Smiths Medical Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

