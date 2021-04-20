WORKHOUSE Becomes One of the First Public Relations Firms to Accept Bitcoin for Award-Winning Service
Workhouse becomes one of the first futurist firms to accept cryptocurrency for digital engagement, consumer marketing, celebrity, NFT, and retail servicesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WORKHOUSE, an award-winning independent creative agency with offices in New Jersey and New York City, announced today that it has begun accepting the digital currency Bitcoin as a payment alternative for services.
The agency will be the first major communications firm in New York and New Jersey to accept Bitcoin recognizing the convenience and value that digital currencies can offer clientele. Existing and new clients will receive a 2 percent discount on any Bitcoin-related payments.
Workhouse's decision to support the currency is driven largely by its future-focused client base. The firm has expanded to create a dedicated NFT division supporting celebrity, art, and entertainment clients who have digitized original collectibles through leading crypto-driven marketplaces and trading platforms such as Rarible, SuperRare, Nifty Gateway, Opeansea, Foundation, and more.
"Accepting Bitcoin reflects our dedication to tomorrow. A revolutionary technology that is far beyond a new means of exchange, Bitcoin has singlehandedly ushered important innovations across the stratosphere," said Adam Nelson, Workhouse, Founder & CEO. "Striking as emerging technology, philosophy, and a platform to encourage new and transformative approaches, we could not be more bullish about the brilliance of Bitcoin. By increasingly seeking nonconventional business considerations for an ever-growing international community, we aim to make public relations more accessible than ever."
Bitcoin has revolutionized the financial world. By providing a fast payment system with low transaction fees, cryptocurrency makes it easy for companies and individuals to do business online. Bitcoin has several advantages over checks and credit cards. Transactions are instantly verifiable and are peer-to-peer without a 3rd party facilitator. P2P transactions have significantly lower transaction fees. Additionally, unlike merchant credit cards, Bitcoin payments are peer-to-peer, and there is no 3rd party that can reverse the transaction or gives the payment back to the customer. It's fast, secure, and quickly becoming the standard for online transactions.
Celebrating 21 years of service, Workhouse joins a fast-growing list of innovators across a plethora of industries who have embraced cryptocurrencies, including Elon Musk's Tesla, Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy, Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, Microsoft, Starbucks, Amazon, Visa, PayPal, Coca-Cola, and Expedia, have all allowed customers to treat digital currency like dollars, accepting Bitcoin as the preferred payment method for its goods and services.
Clients who wish to settle their statements in Bitcoin are provided a Q.R. code for remuneration. Customers utilize cryptocurrency wallets to send corresponding amounts to the specified address upon scanning the Q.R. code. Transfers typically take just a few minutes to render.
WORKHOUSE is one of the country's leading public relations and integrated creative agencies. Celebrating 21 years of service, the agency provides forward-thinking public relations, social media, brand promotion, creative consulting and, modern-day marketing. Clients have included Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, Hugh Jackman, Francis Ford Coppola, David LaChapelle, CBGB, Max's Kansas City, Interview Magazine, Galleries Lafayette, Porsche, Ford Motor Company, Virgin, Jazz at Lincoln Center, International Emmy Awards, Assouline Editions, Rizzoli International Publications, Tony Shafrazi Gallery, Chase Contemporary, Versace and Avroko. Workhouse offers untraditional service across a broad spectrum of entertainment, culture, fashion, and lifestyle spheres. Visit workhousepr.com
Adam Nelson
WORKHOUSE
+1 212-645-8006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn