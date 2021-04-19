WSDOT Aviation accepting applications for new round of airport grants

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Eric Johnson, Airport Construction and Grants Program Manager, 360-708-8970. Christina Crea, communications, 360-709-8098, 360-810-0902 (mobile)

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Transportation Aviation Division is currently accepting applications for the first round of 2021-2023 Airport Aid Grant Program grants. WSDOT anticipates awarding between $1.1 and $1.3 million in funding.

Airports can only apply for projects previously submitted through the Statewide Capital Improvement Program. Known as the SCIP, it is an unconstrained prioritized list of projects entered by Washington’s 134 public-use airports that captures project requirements to address the individual needs of each facility.

To apply, airports can fill out the online application (pdf 3.2 mb) and airport aid application checklist (pdf 527 kb). WSDOT requires airport aid grant assurances (pdf 96 kb) be submitted with the application package.

Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. Friday, May 21. Qualifying projects should be targeted for completion by June 30, 2022. Eligible projects may include work beginning after July 1, 2021.

WSDOT will prioritize applications based on the project scores from the Statewide Capital Improvement Program. Guidance and information regarding scoring are provided online in the WSDOT Airport Aid Grant Procedures Manual (pdf 1 mb).

WSDOT will announce grant award decisions after July 1, 2021.

The next grant cycle begins May 2022.

This year FAA Federal Fiscal Year 2020 and 2021 AIP grants are being funded at a 100% federal share from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.