Suquamish: Construction wraps up on SR 305 at Sam Snyder Creek fish barrier project

SUQUAMISH – Orange road work signs are coming down. A project to restore access to fish habitat beneath State Route 305 in Kitsap County is now complete.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation recently finished construction at Sam Snyder Creek. Major work wrapped up in late May. Since then, crews have worked on smaller items such as electrical work and fencing.

The project improves access to two miles of potential fish habitat at Sam Snyder Creek, which flows into Liberty Bay.

Large effort to kept people moving during construction

Since October 2023, crews have worked to remove two 270-foot-long, 36-inch-diameter concrete pipe culverts beneath SR 305. They were replaced with a single 239-foot-long steel girder bridge. Replacing the outdated culverts with a bridge makes it easier for fish to pass through.

The habitat restoration also improved the creek to create a natural environment. The work will help benefit adult and juvenile fish.

Crews kept traffic moving on a temporary bridge around the work zone. Throughout the project, crews were able to keep both directions of traffic open on the highway.

This project was part of WSDOT’s program to remove barriers to fish under state highways.

