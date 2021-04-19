Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,750 in the last 365 days.

Spring Pesticide Disposal Schedule

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                                                             

April 19, 2021                                                                                                                                   

 

Contact: Ryan Ward                          

Direct: (208) 332-8531

Mobile: (208) 965-0319

Ryan.ward@isda.idaho.gov

ISDA’s Spring Schedule for Unusable Pesticide Disposal

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced today the spring schedule for free pesticide disposal. Agricultural producers, dealers, and professional applicators as well as homeowners will have a safe, legal and free opportunity to dispose of unusable pesticides through these scheduled events. Spring collections will be held in Nampa, Weiser and Lewiston.

 

Pesticides include herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides or other products with a “cide” in the name. Unusable pesticides should be taken to a collection site between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the dates and at the locations listed below. No fertilizer, micronutrients, paint, solvents, or motor oil can be accepted at the collections.

 

NAMPA                           May 4, 2021…………….. Pickles Butte Landfill, 15500 Missouri Ave., Nampa                                                            

 

WEISER                          May 5, 2021…………….. ITD Maintenance Yard, 550 Indian Head Rd., Weiser

 

LEWISTON                   May 6, 2021…………….. Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston

 

ISDA asks that participants register the total number of pounds of pesticides requested for disposal by calling a local ISDA field office or the Boise office at (208) 332-8605.

 

Boise                     Ryan Ward                                    (208) 332-8531

                                 Brandon Smith                           (208) 550-1462

                                 Ian Hilliard                                    (208) 332-8661

                                Devin Delaney                              (208) 283-5123

                                Mike Watson                                  (208) 332-8593

                                Agricultural Resources Main   (208) 332-8605

 

Lewiston            Nick Kampf                                    (208) 816-3860

 

Post Falls           Chuck Hawley                               (208) 217-8134

 

“Since 1993, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture has safely collected and disposed of over 2.3 million pounds of unusable pesticides. Pesticides become unusable for many reasons, including loss of potency, exposure to temperature extremes, cancellation or suspension by state or federal authorities, or growers’ decisions to change their cropping rotations or practices.” said Victor Mason II, Agricultural Resources Division Administrator.

 

For more information about the collections, please click here. 

You just read:

Spring Pesticide Disposal Schedule

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.