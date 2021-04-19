Spring Pesticide Disposal Schedule

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 19, 2021

Contact: Ryan Ward

Direct: (208) 332-8531

Mobile: (208) 965-0319

Ryan.ward@isda.idaho.gov

ISDA’s Spring Schedule for Unusable Pesticide Disposal

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced today the spring schedule for free pesticide disposal. Agricultural producers, dealers, and professional applicators as well as homeowners will have a safe, legal and free opportunity to dispose of unusable pesticides through these scheduled events. Spring collections will be held in Nampa, Weiser and Lewiston.

Pesticides include herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides or other products with a “cide” in the name. Unusable pesticides should be taken to a collection site between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the dates and at the locations listed below. No fertilizer, micronutrients, paint, solvents, or motor oil can be accepted at the collections.

NAMPA May 4, 2021…………….. Pickles Butte Landfill, 15500 Missouri Ave., Nampa

WEISER May 5, 2021…………….. ITD Maintenance Yard, 550 Indian Head Rd., Weiser

LEWISTON May 6, 2021…………….. Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston

ISDA asks that participants register the total number of pounds of pesticides requested for disposal by calling a local ISDA field office or the Boise office at (208) 332-8605.

Boise Ryan Ward (208) 332-8531

Brandon Smith (208) 550-1462

Ian Hilliard (208) 332-8661

Devin Delaney (208) 283-5123

Mike Watson (208) 332-8593

Agricultural Resources Main (208) 332-8605

Lewiston Nick Kampf (208) 816-3860

Post Falls Chuck Hawley (208) 217-8134

“Since 1993, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture has safely collected and disposed of over 2.3 million pounds of unusable pesticides. Pesticides become unusable for many reasons, including loss of potency, exposure to temperature extremes, cancellation or suspension by state or federal authorities, or growers’ decisions to change their cropping rotations or practices.” said Victor Mason II, Agricultural Resources Division Administrator.

For more information about the collections, please click here.