Spring Pesticide Disposal Schedule
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 19, 2021
Contact: Ryan Ward
Direct: (208) 332-8531
Mobile: (208) 965-0319
Ryan.ward@isda.idaho.gov
ISDA’s Spring Schedule for Unusable Pesticide Disposal
The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced today the spring schedule for free pesticide disposal. Agricultural producers, dealers, and professional applicators as well as homeowners will have a safe, legal and free opportunity to dispose of unusable pesticides through these scheduled events. Spring collections will be held in Nampa, Weiser and Lewiston.
Pesticides include herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides or other products with a “cide” in the name. Unusable pesticides should be taken to a collection site between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the dates and at the locations listed below. No fertilizer, micronutrients, paint, solvents, or motor oil can be accepted at the collections.
NAMPA May 4, 2021…………….. Pickles Butte Landfill, 15500 Missouri Ave., Nampa
WEISER May 5, 2021…………….. ITD Maintenance Yard, 550 Indian Head Rd., Weiser
LEWISTON May 6, 2021…………….. Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
ISDA asks that participants register the total number of pounds of pesticides requested for disposal by calling a local ISDA field office or the Boise office at (208) 332-8605.
Boise Ryan Ward (208) 332-8531
Brandon Smith (208) 550-1462
Ian Hilliard (208) 332-8661
Devin Delaney (208) 283-5123
Mike Watson (208) 332-8593
Agricultural Resources Main (208) 332-8605
Lewiston Nick Kampf (208) 816-3860
Post Falls Chuck Hawley (208) 217-8134
“Since 1993, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture has safely collected and disposed of over 2.3 million pounds of unusable pesticides. Pesticides become unusable for many reasons, including loss of potency, exposure to temperature extremes, cancellation or suspension by state or federal authorities, or growers’ decisions to change their cropping rotations or practices.” said Victor Mason II, Agricultural Resources Division Administrator.
For more information about the collections, please click here.