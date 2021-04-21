AUDEZE PARTNERS WITH EMBODY TO DELIVER REVEAL+ VIRTUAL STUDIO PLUGIN REMASTER

Reveal+ 2.0 Personalized Virtual Studio for Producers & Engineers

The updated Reveal+ plugin will feature an enhanced remastering tool, additional virtual environments, and virtual studios powered by Award-winning artists

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audeze, the leading audio technology brand and premium headphone manufacturer, today announces a significant update to their Reveal+ virtual studio plugin in partnership with personalized spatial audio leader Embody. The new version will include an additional control parameter, two new virtual studios designed by Grammy award-winning artists, and an enhanced control room. Reveal+ is available for download now on Audeze’s website.

The Reveal+ plugin uses cloud computing and powerful artificial intelligence to create a realistic studio listening environment inside Audeze headphones. The new version will provide music creators even more tools to help them perfect their mixes.

Key New Features:

-Your Personalized HRTF, now even more precise - Embody’s enhanced AI algorithms now predict an even more precise HRTF for your ears, giving you the most accurate spatial listening experience on headphones.

-Remastered sound - with an additional control parameter called HRTF Intensity, users can adjust the sound field depth and the ability to hear finer details in their mix.

-Featuring grammy-winning studios and artists - two new virtual studios designed and operated by Grammy and Platinum award-winning artists Bob Horn and Erik Reichers of Echo Bar Studios.

-Partnering with music academies - added premier Diamond Suite control room located at SAE Expression College in Emeryville, CA.

Refreshed User Interface - a cleaner look where the artists’ studios are prominently featured.

Availability & Pricing:

-Reveal+ is available for download at https://www.audeze.com/reveal

-Lifetime License for Reveal+: $199

-All Audeze headphone owners: $139 (SAVE 30% until May 11th)

-Existing Reveal+ users: FREE upgrade

-Reveal+ Producer bundles with LCD-1, LCD-X, LCD-XC, and LCD-MX4 Reference Headphones (SAVE $100 on Reveal+ with these bundles)

-Free 14 day trial (no credit card required)

"The updated Reveal+ plugin, incorporates all major aspects of a true immersive audio experience," stated Audeze CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram. "Our long term relationship and collaboration with Embody has led to this all-in-one multimedia software platform allowing creators to produce the best audio experience from our headphones," he added.

ABOUT AUDEZE

Audeze LLC is the California-based high-end audio manufacturer delivering the most accurate sound reproduction available today. Audeze products, engineered with the latest innovations in materials science and technology, are built with precision craftsmanship. Audeze's commitment to research, development, and uncompromised audio is reflected in every facet of their leading-edge products. This has earned Audeze the distinction of being the world's best reviewed headphone brand.

About Embody

Embody is the world leader in personalized spatial audio. It was founded in Nov 2016 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California; with operations in North America, Japan, and Europe. As passionate musicians, gamers, and sound designers, we are driven to perfect our craft by fusing acoustics and machine learning, to create sound experiences that your ears were made to hear. Sound crafted for you, not for the masses.

Immerse and Personalized Spatial Audio are trademarks or registered trademarks of

EmbodyVR, Inc. in the US or other countries.