THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, APRIL 20, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Suspension (1 bill)

  1. H.R. 2523 – Training in High-demand Roles to Improve Veteran Employment Act, as amended (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.Res. __ – Rule Providing for Consideration of H.R. 1333 – NO BAN Act (Rep. Chu – Judiciary), H.R. 1573 – Access to Counsel Act of 2021 (Rep. Jayapal – Judiciary), and H.R. 51 – Washington, D.C. Admission Act (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform)

Postponed Suspensions (16 votes)

  1. H.R. 490 – DHS MORALE Act (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) 
  2. H.R. 370 – Quadrennial Homeland Security Review Technical Corrections Act of 2021 (Rep. Watson Coleman – Homeland Security)
  3. H.R. 367 – Homeland Security Acquisition Professional Career Program Act (Rep. Titus – Homeland Security) 
  4. H.R. 408 – Department of Homeland Security Mentor-Protégé Program Act of 2021 (Rep. McEachin – Homeland Security) 
  5. H.R. 397 – CBRN Intelligence and Information Sharing Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Gimenez – Homeland Security)
  6. H.R. 396 – Transit Security Grant Program Flexibility Act (Rep. Garbarino – Homeland Security)
  7. H.R. 1532 – Improving FHA Support for Small Dollar Mortgages Act of 2021 (Rep. Tlaib – Financial Services)
  8. H.R. 1491 – Fair Debt Collection for Servicemembers Act (Rep. Dean – Financial Services)
  9. H.R. 1395 – Housing Financial Literacy Act of 2021 (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services)
  10. H.R. 1565 – Senior Security Act (Rep. Gottheimer – Financial Services)
  11. H.R. 1528 – Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)
  12. H.R. 1602 – Eliminate Barriers to Innovation Act of 2021 (Rep. McHenry – Financial Services)
  13. H.R. 1251 – Cyber Diplomacy Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
  14. H.Res. 124 – Supporting the people of Belarus and their democratic aspirations and condemning the election rigging and subsequent violent crackdowns on peaceful protesters by the illegitimate Lukashenka regime (Rep. Keating – Foreign Affairs)
  15. H.R. 965 – YALI Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Bass – Foreign Affairs)
  16. H.R. 1392 – Protection of Saudi Dissidents Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs)

