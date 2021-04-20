THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, APRIL 20, 2021
Suspension (1 bill)
- H.R. 2523 – Training in High-demand Roles to Improve Veteran Employment Act, as amended (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
Postponed Suspensions (16 votes)
- H.R. 490 – DHS MORALE Act (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 370 – Quadrennial Homeland Security Review Technical Corrections Act of 2021 (Rep. Watson Coleman – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 367 – Homeland Security Acquisition Professional Career Program Act (Rep. Titus – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 408 – Department of Homeland Security Mentor-Protégé Program Act of 2021 (Rep. McEachin – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 397 – CBRN Intelligence and Information Sharing Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Gimenez – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 396 – Transit Security Grant Program Flexibility Act (Rep. Garbarino – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 1532 – Improving FHA Support for Small Dollar Mortgages Act of 2021 (Rep. Tlaib – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1491 – Fair Debt Collection for Servicemembers Act (Rep. Dean – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1395 – Housing Financial Literacy Act of 2021 (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1565 – Senior Security Act (Rep. Gottheimer – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1528 – Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1602 – Eliminate Barriers to Innovation Act of 2021 (Rep. McHenry – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1251 – Cyber Diplomacy Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 124 – Supporting the people of Belarus and their democratic aspirations and condemning the election rigging and subsequent violent crackdowns on peaceful protesters by the illegitimate Lukashenka regime (Rep. Keating – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 965 – YALI Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Bass – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1392 – Protection of Saudi Dissidents Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs)