Kenya : Technical Assistance Report—Improving the Quality of Fiscal and Public Debt Data (October 7-16, 2019)

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

April 19, 2021

In response to a request from the Government of Kenya, an AFRITAC East (AFE) government finance statistics (GFS) technical assistance (TA) mission was conducted in Nairobi, Kenya, during October 7–16, 2019. The primary objective of the mission was to support staff in improving the quality of fiscal and public debt data for the general government and migration of the fiscal framework to Government Finance Statistics Manual 2014 (GFSM 2014) concepts to facilitate fiscal and debt policy analysis for improved public financial management. This is a continuation of the ongoing efforts in capacity development aimed at supporting member countries to adopt the GFSM 2014 and the Public Sector Debt Statistics Guide (PSDSG 2011).

Country Report No. 2021/022

regular

English

9781513567556/1934-7685

1KENEA2021001

Paper

26

