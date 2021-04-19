Mayor Bowser Announces At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Now Available
(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health, led by Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, announced the launch of Test Yourself DC, a program offering at-home COVID-19 testing kits at locations around the District. The program offers the option to either take a COVID-19 test onsite at one of the 16 locations or to drop off their test sample at the closest DC Library drop box at no cost.
Approximately 8,000 Test Yourself DC kits will be available every week, and each site will be limited to 100-200 test kits per day. Individuals interested in participating can find a location at testyourself.dc.gov.
Between April 19-30, testing kits locations will be open for pickups Monday to Friday between 10 am and 6 pm. Starting the week of May 3, the locations will be open for pickups Monday to Saturday between 10 am and 6 pm. Testing kits can be dropped off the locations no later than 8:00 pm seven days a week.
|
Site
|
Address
|
Ward
|
Mt. Pleasant Library
|
3160 16th Street NW, 20010
|
Ward 1
|
Georgetown Library
|
3260 R Street NE, 20007
|
Ward 2
|
MLK Central Library
|
901 G Street NW, 20001
|
Ward 2
|
West End Library
|
2301 L Street NW, 20037
|
Ward 2
|
Chevy Chase Library
|
5625 Connecticut Avenue NW, 20015
|
Ward 3
|
Cleveland Park Library
|
3310 Connecticut Avenue NW, 20008
|
Ward 3
|
Tenley-Friendship Library
|
4450 Wisconsin Avenue NW, 20016
|
Ward 3
|
Petworth Library
|
4200 Kansas Avenue NW, 20011
|
Ward 4
|
Shepherd Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Library
|
7420 Georgia Avenue NW, 20012
|
Ward 4
|
Woodridge Library
|
1801 Hamlin Street NE, 20018
|
Ward 5
|
Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library
|
1630 7th Street NW
|
Ward 6
|
Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library
|
3935 Benning Road NE, 20032
|
Ward 7
|
Capitol View Library
|
5001 Central Avenue SE, 20019
|
Ward 7
|
Francis A. Gregory Library
|
3660 Alabama Avenue SE, 20020
|
Ward 7
|
Anacostia Library
|
1800 Good Hope Road SE, 20020
|
Ward 8
|
Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Library
|
115 Atlantic Street SW, 20032
|
Ward 8
As the District continues vaccine distribution, the rate of COVID-19 testing has plateaued from more than 3,000 tests per day during the peak of the pandemic to under 1,500. Test Yourself DC enables individuals to take a COVID-19 test from the comfort of their home without having to wait in line at a testing site.
If test samples are not delivered to drop off locations by 8:00 pm of the same day of collection and registration, individuals will be notified that their sample cannot be processed and must be re-collected. Test samples submitted via the Test Yourself DC kit will be sent to one of the District’s laboratory partners, and will take 3-5 days for results to be delivered.
The Test Yourself DC kits can be used on individuals ages 3 and up. DC Health recommends parents or guardians assist children 17 and younger.
For more information about Test Yourself DC, please visit testyourself.dc.gov and for other ways to get tested, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.