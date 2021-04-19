Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mayor Bowser Announces At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Now Available

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health, led by Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, announced the launch of Test Yourself DC, a program offering at-home COVID-19 testing kits at locations around the District. The program offers the option to either take a COVID-19 test onsite at one of the 16 locations or to drop off their test sample at the closest DC Library drop box at no cost.

Approximately 8,000 Test Yourself DC kits will be available every week, and each site will be limited to 100-200 test kits per day. Individuals interested in participating can find a location at testyourself.dc.gov.

Between April 19-30, testing kits locations will be open for pickups Monday to Friday between 10 am and 6 pm. Starting the week of May 3, the locations will be open for pickups Monday to Saturday between 10 am and 6 pm. Testing kits can be dropped off the locations no later than 8:00 pm seven days a week.

Site

Address

Ward

Mt. Pleasant Library

3160 16th Street NW, 20010

Ward 1

Georgetown Library

3260 R Street NE, 20007

Ward 2

MLK Central Library

901 G Street NW, 20001

Ward 2

West End Library

2301 L Street NW, 20037

Ward 2

Chevy Chase Library

5625 Connecticut Avenue NW, 20015

Ward 3

Cleveland Park Library

3310 Connecticut Avenue NW, 20008

Ward 3

Tenley-Friendship Library

4450 Wisconsin Avenue NW, 20016

Ward 3

Petworth Library

4200 Kansas Avenue NW, 20011

Ward 4

Shepherd Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Library

7420 Georgia Avenue NW, 20012

Ward 4

Woodridge Library

1801 Hamlin Street NE, 20018

Ward 5

Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library

1630 7th Street NW

Ward 6

Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library

3935 Benning Road NE, 20032

Ward 7

Capitol View Library

5001 Central Avenue SE, 20019

Ward 7

Francis A. Gregory Library

3660 Alabama Avenue SE, 20020

Ward 7

Anacostia Library

1800 Good Hope Road SE, 20020

Ward 8

Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Library

115 Atlantic Street SW, 20032

Ward 8

As the District continues vaccine distribution, the rate of COVID-19 testing has plateaued from more than 3,000 tests per day during the peak of the pandemic to under 1,500. Test Yourself DC enables individuals to take a COVID-19 test from the comfort of their home without having to wait in line at a testing site.

If test samples are not delivered to drop off locations by 8:00 pm of the same day of collection and registration, individuals will be notified that their sample cannot be processed and must be re-collected. Test samples submitted via the Test Yourself DC kit will be sent to one of the District’s laboratory partners, and will take 3-5 days for results to be delivered.

The Test Yourself DC kits can be used on individuals ages 3 and up. DC Health recommends parents or guardians assist children 17 and younger.

For more information about Test Yourself DC, please visit testyourself.dc.gov and for other ways to get tested, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.

