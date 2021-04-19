Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Something Special from Wisconsin™ Releases New Line of “Boxes of Fun” for Mother’s Day

​​Release Date: April 19, 2021 

Media Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – Following previous successful holiday promotions, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announces a new “Boxes of Fun" series through the Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program. These curated boxes make it easy for Wisconsin consumers to give fun, unique Mother's Day gifts while supporting local Wisconsin businesses. Boxes can be purchased online at https://somethingspecialwi.square.site/

May boxes are available in four varieties: Snack Box, Pamper Her, Mother's Day Love, and Morning Madness. Box prices range from $59 to $89 and include products from a variety of SSfW member businesses such as Slide Gourmet Potato Chips, Ugly Apple Café, Addicting Pretzels, Palo Popcorn, Honestly Cranberry, and many more.

“It is more important than ever to sup​port Wisconsin businesses, and Something Special from Wisconsin™ is just one way to do that. When people spend their hard-earned dollars on Boxes of Fun, they're helping local businesses across our state," said SSfW Program Director Lois Federman. “Each dollar spent is an investment in not only a local business, but also in Wisconsin's economy."

To date, more than 500 Boxes of Fun were shipped to consumers across the United States. Boxes traveled to destinations as far away as California, Florida, and New York, providing an opportunity for dozens of SSfW member companies to grow their sales and reach new customers.

To see a list of the May Boxes of Fun and order your box, go to https://somethingspecialwi.square.site/. To receive your packages by Mother's Day (May 9), orders must be placed by midnight on Monday, May 3, 2021. The price of the boxes does not include shipping costs. Boxes can be shipped to Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois for $10. Anywhere else in the continental United States is $25.

To learn more about the Something Special from Wisconsin™ program, visit https://somethingspecialwi.com.

