WHEREAS, throughout our country, millions of people of all ages, and from all cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds, find themselves victimized by crime each year; and

WHEREAS, those who have fallen victim to crime are not always identified or open about their experiences, yet they are our friends, family, neighbors, co-workers, and community members; and

WHEREAS, we, as a society, must compassionately and appropriately support victims and survivors of crime while also holding offenders accountable; and

WHEREAS, all victims deserve support and encouragement as they recover and move forward with their lives. Specialized victim assistance programs provide help and support to victims of all types of crimes including abuse, stalking, family members of homicide, drunk driving, assault victims, and other crimes; and

WHEREAS, while we applaud and acknowledge the strides we have made in safeguarding victims’ rights, we also recognize more steps need to be taken to ensure crime victims are treated with dignity and respect and provided every opportunity necessary to regain their sense of value and security; and

WHEREAS, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week provides an opportunity to recognize the impact crime has on our communities, to celebrate the survivors and their advocates who fight for services and treatment for victims of crime, and to recommit to ensuring that accessible, appropriate, and trauma-informed services are offered to all victims of crime; and

WHEREAS, the State of Alaska is committed to fostering a safer tomorrow by marshalling the necessary resources for increased law enforcement, more prosecutors, and by being tough on crime. Alaska is making public safety a priority and creating opportunities for justice.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim April 18 – 24, 2021 as:

Crime Victims’ Rights Week

in Alaska, and encourage all Alaskans to join in making Alaska the safest in the country, and do our part to ensure victims of crime are supported, protected, and given proper assistance to heal as they look toward a hopeful future.