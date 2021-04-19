Job Announcement - Chief U.S. Probation Officer

Classification Range: JSP 16 to JSP 17

Annual Salary Range: $150,212 to $172,515

Position Location: U.S. Probation & Pretrial Services Office (Bismarck or Fargo, ND)

Closing Date: May 31, 2021

Introduction The United States Probation and Pretrial Services Office for the District of North Dakota is accepting applications for the position of Chief U.S. Probation Officer. The Chief U.S. Probation Officer is directly responsible for the administration and management of the federal Probation and Pretrial Services operation in the District of North Dakota, including seven field office locations and a staff of 42 employees. This is an executive, high-level management position that is under the administrative direction of the Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court, District of North Dakota.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.ndp.uscourts.gov/sites/ndp/files/Chief%20USPO%20-%20vacancy%20announcement.pdf