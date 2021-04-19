Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,797 in the last 365 days.

Job Announcement - Chief U.S. Probation Officer

Classification Range: JSP 16 to JSP 17

Annual Salary Range: $150,212 to $172,515

Position Location: U.S. Probation & Pretrial Services Office (Bismarck or Fargo, ND)

Closing Date: May 31, 2021

Introduction The United States Probation and Pretrial Services Office for the District of North Dakota is accepting applications for the position of Chief U.S. Probation Officer. The Chief U.S. Probation Officer is directly responsible for the administration and management of the federal Probation and Pretrial Services operation in the District of North Dakota, including seven field office locations and a staff of 42 employees. This is an executive, high-level management position that is under the administrative direction of the Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court, District of North Dakota.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.ndp.uscourts.gov/sites/ndp/files/Chief%20USPO%20-%20vacancy%20announcement.pdf

You just read:

Job Announcement - Chief U.S. Probation Officer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.