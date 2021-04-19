Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,798 in the last 365 days.

TCEQ now accepting applications for Governmental Alternative Fuel Fleet grants

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is making grant money available for governments and other public entities to offset the cost of purchasing or leasing fleet vehicles that run on alternative fuels.

The grant program is part of the Texas Emissions Reduction Plan, and enables state agencies, counties, municipalities, school districts, junior college districts, river authorities, water districts, and other entities to accomplish their missions while also helping to curb mobile source emissions across the state.

The eligible vehicles must be powered by compressed or liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, hydrogen fuel cells, or electricity. Electric vehicles include both fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The deadline to apply is June 15, 2021.

TCEQ will host informational webinars on Wednesday, April 21, and Wednesday, May 12. More information is available on the TERP webpage.

You just read:

TCEQ now accepting applications for Governmental Alternative Fuel Fleet grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.