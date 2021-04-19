TCEQ now accepting applications for Governmental Alternative Fuel Fleet grants

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is making grant money available for governments and other public entities to offset the cost of purchasing or leasing fleet vehicles that run on alternative fuels.

The grant program is part of the Texas Emissions Reduction Plan, and enables state agencies, counties, municipalities, school districts, junior college districts, river authorities, water districts, and other entities to accomplish their missions while also helping to curb mobile source emissions across the state.

The eligible vehicles must be powered by compressed or liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, hydrogen fuel cells, or electricity. Electric vehicles include both fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The deadline to apply is June 15, 2021.

TCEQ will host informational webinars on Wednesday, April 21, and Wednesday, May 12. More information is available on the TERP webpage.