Public Comment Period: ESSA Accountability Waiver

Rhode Island intends to waive federal ESSA accountability requirements for the 2020-21 school year.

This means in part that all identifications for comprehensive (CSI) targeted (TSI), and additional targeted (ATSI) support and improvement would be maintained from Fall 2019. State assessments (RICAS, DLM, SAT, PSAT and NGSA) are still required by USED and RIDE remains committed to collecting and publishing achievement data.

A draft of this waiver is posted on our Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) webpage for public comment through May 21, 2021. This replaces the previously posted State Plan Addendum.