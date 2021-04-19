Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,798 in the last 365 days.

Public Comment Period: ESSA Accountability Waiver

Rhode Island intends to waive federal ESSA accountability requirements for the 2020-21 school year.

This means in part that all identifications for comprehensive (CSI) targeted (TSI), and additional targeted (ATSI) support and improvement would be maintained from Fall 2019. State assessments (RICAS, DLM, SAT, PSAT and NGSA) are still required by USED and RIDE remains committed to collecting and publishing achievement data.

A draft of this waiver is posted on our Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) webpage for public comment through May 21, 2021. This replaces the previously posted State Plan Addendum.

You just read:

Public Comment Period: ESSA Accountability Waiver

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.