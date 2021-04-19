Public Comment Period: ESSA Accountability Waiver

Rhode Island intends to waive federal ESSA accountability requirements for the 2020-21 school year.
This means in part that all identifications for comprehensive (CSI) targeted (TSI), and additional targeted (ATSI) support and improvement would be maintained from Fall 2019. State assessments (RICAS, DLM, SAT, PSAT and NGSA) are still required by USED and RIDE remains committed to collecting and publishing achievement data.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.