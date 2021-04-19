Huntingdon Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Arson

HUNTINGDON – Special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Carroll County man in connection with a fire at a residence in Huntingdon, in which one person was inside.

This morning, TBI agents joined the Carroll County Fire Department and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the fire in the 6100 block of Old Stage Road that destroyed the structure. No injuries were reported. During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators developed information leading to Jason Forsythe (DOB: 4/9/72) of Huntingdon, as the individual responsible for the fire.

Forsythe was taken into custody and booked into the Carroll County Jail on one count of Aggravated Arson and one count of Attempted First Degree Murder. His bond is set at $250,000.