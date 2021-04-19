Envirocann Now Accepting Cryptocurrency

Envirocann, the evolved organic comparable certification company, has announced that their clients are now able to use cryptocurrency to pay for services.

SANTA CRUZ, CA, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envirocann, the confidently clean and evolved organic comparable certification company has announced that their clients, current and new, are now able to use cryptocurrency holdings to pay for certification services as well as merchandise on the company website. Customers who hold Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dai, Litecoin, Ethereum & USD Coin in their digital wallets will now be able to convert their holdings into currency at checkout to make purchases and pay for services. The service is available now to all renewing Envirocann clients and offered to new clients that seek Envirocann or EnvirOganic certification.

Co-founder and CEO Ian Rice said, “We are thrilled to enter a new era of accepting fees and believe that there is a lot of value in ensuring that clients are able to use any form of payment necessary for Envirocann services and merchandise. Consumers have shown demonstrative interest in using cryptocurrency as forms of payment, as Bitcoin and others have emerged in recent years,” Envirocann is looking forward to expanding their clientele and services in the consumer marketplace. The company believes that accepting cryptocurrency is a more dynamic way for their clients to pay for certification services.

Envirocann certification seals provide companies with marketplace recognition and intend to increase buyer confidence in retail settings. Certified products should command a higher price point based on the transparency and efforts these companies demonstrate. Some well-known Envirocann Certified companies include: Vital Grown, Santa Cruz Roots, WAMM Phytotherapies and Fog City Farms.

For more information, please contact info@envirocann.com or visit envirocann.com to start your company’s certification process.

ABOUT ENVIROCANN

Envirocann and EnvirOganic Certified producers and brands offer a refreshing alternative to the consumer. By verifying a commitment to the environment, to the community, and to producing confidently clean products, the Envirocann standards provide consumers confidence in their brand choice.