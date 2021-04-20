Envirocann’s New Presence in Michigan

Envirocann, the organic comparable certification company has established a new presence in Michigan, certifying organic-comparable products and brands.

NILES, MICHIGAN, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envirocann, the confidently clean and evolved organic comparable certification company has established a new presence in Michigan, certifying organic-comparable products and brands. This is Envirocann’s fourth state to certify clients in, and it is gearing up for rapid expansion in Michigan and other states. Their first EnvirOganic certified client, Better Daze, cultivates all natural, meticulously crafted premium cannabis flower products.

With practices like growing with organic living soil, using zero chemicals or synthetics, and composting, Better Daze ensures that every product is not only eco-friendly but premium quality. They want their customers to feel proud of every cannabis purchase, so they go beyond the bud and do their part to educate and give back.

Co-founder and CEO Ian Rice said, “We are thrilled to be tapping into such an exciting and rapidly growing market in Michigan. We believe that there is a lot of value in ensuring that cannabis is grown as consciously as possible throughout the US and especially in newly legalized states,” Consumers have shown demonstrative interest in organic products across the board over the past several years - in food, clothing, and now cannabis. Envirocann is taking that approach one step further with required lab testing during production, and multiple times throughout the certification year.

Owner and operator of Better Daze Justin Chandler states, “We are very excited to have this relationship with Envirocann and push the importance of true organic products under the EnvirOganic badge. We are proud to be the first in the State of Michigan to accomplish this certification. Just like in the food industry, people care more about what goes into their body and learning the differences between synthetically grown cannabis and organically grown cannabis. Growing organically can be more difficult, but the flavor, smoothness, and confidently clean flower really makes it worth it. We think this is an important trend and want to be at the forefront to provide and educate the market with 3rd party verified, clean, natural, and true organic cannabis.”

As a new member of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association, Envirocann is looking forward to taking their conscious consumer efforts to new heights. The company believes that an Envirocann certified, confidently-clean label will be beneficial to businesses and their consumers. Envirocann attracts some of the best brands, farmers, and manufacturers in the legal cannabis market and is excited to engage with the Michigan marketplace. Envirocann certification seals can provide companies with marketplace recognition and intend to increase buyer confidence. Certified products ensure that consumers know who to trust and where to go to get the best all-around cannabis experience.

Envirocann is quickly growing and prepared for full national expansion with certified cultivators, hemp/CBD, retail and boutique agricultural clients in California, Nevada, and Oregon and now Michigan.

For more information, please contact info@envirocann.com or visit envirocann.com to start your company’s certification process.

ABOUT ENVIROCANN

Envirocann and EnvirOganic Certified producers and brands offer a refreshing alternative to the consumer. The Envirocann and EnvirOganic certification verifies a company's commitment to the environment, to clean production methods, to their employees safety and equal treatment, and to producing confidently clean products. These standards provide the supply chain and consumers confidence in their purchase decisions.