Uruguay : Technical Assistance Report-Monetary and Financial Statistics Mission

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

April 19, 2021

Electronic Access:

Summary:

At the request of the Central Bank of Uruguay (BCU), and with the support of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) Western Hemisphere Department (WHD), a monetary and financial statistics (MFS) technical assistance (TA) mission from the IMF’s Statistics Department (STA) visited Montevideo during February 3-14, 2020. The main objectives of the mission were to: (i) review available source data for other financial corporations (OFC); in particular, insurance corporations (IC), pension funds (PF), and credit administration companies (CAC); and (ii) compile standardized monetary statistics for OFC (report form SRF 4SR) in line with the 2016 Monetary and Financial Statistics Manual and Compilation Guide (MFSMCG). The officials met during the mission are listed in Appendix I.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/080

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

April 19, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513572789/1934-7685

Stock No:

1URYEA2021001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

23

