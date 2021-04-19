Antarctica Expedition Seeks Future Global Climate Change Leaders

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANTARCTICA CRUISE EXPEDITION SETS SAIL WITH A MISSION TO CREATE A NEW GENERATION OF CLIMATE CHANGE LEADERS

FIVE IMPORTANT FACTS ALL TRAVELERS TO ANTARCTICA SHOULD KNOW

Robert Swan & Barney Swan to lead the 2041ClimateForce Expedition to Antarctica on November 3, 2021

With Antarctica now a bucket-list destination for travelers from around the globe, there is one expedition that is setting sail with the specific mission to allow for organizations, students and adventurers to come together and not only explore one of the most beautiful destinations on earth, but to better understand the urgency for change. Setting sail on November 3, 2021, the 2041 ClimateForce Antarctica Expedition will take its passengers on an unforgettable journey, and provide the tools for each explorer to become part of a vast global movement of climate change leaders from across the planet.

No other polar region expedition on the planet has a more comprehensive on-board programming schedule than the 2041 ClimateForce Antarctica Expedition in 2021. With a renowned ‘Leadership on the Edge’ program (tested for 23 years and 30 journeys), guests will partake in a unique blend of leadership development, up-to-date climate change training, and sustainability education to help on their personal climate leadership journey.

With the global effects of climate change taking center stage daily across the world, no other single location is more important to the balance of our climate than Antarctica. While on the expedition, guests will have the opportunity to learn in great detail about the importance of the continent, but even a few facts make it abundantly clear that Antarctica plays a key role in our efforts to combat climate change:

1. If all the ice melted in Antarctica global sea levels would rise by 60 meters (200 feet).

2. 90% of Earth’s Ice is in Antarctica.

3. Antarctica is home to about 70% of the planet's freshwater.

4. Antarctica is losing more than 200 billion tons of ice each year.

5. Greenland and Antarctica have lost 6.4 trillion tons of ice since the 1990s. The resulting meltwater boosted global sea levels by 0.7 inches (17.8 millimeters). Together, the melting polar ice sheets are responsible for a third of all sea level rise.

Unlike other cruises to the region, the 2041 ClimateForce Expedition will ensure that their journey is Carbon Negative. This year’s expedition will enlist a new initiative known as PCNI, the Polar Carbon Negative Initiative developed by Robert Swan and Barney Swan in conjunction with their expedition partner, Jeff Bonaldi, CEO/Founder of The Explorer’s Passage.

Key elements to PCNI include:

● Offset the carbon footprint of entire expedition through their partner agency Neutral Together – a revolutionary tool that provides measurement of emissions using a specialized carbon calculator developed for the travel industry and a community-based C02 offsetting model.

● Clean up an additional 25% of CO2 from the atmosphere so that the Expedition is taking more CO2 out of the atmosphere than it is putting in.

● Offsetting will be accomplished by participation in five environmental projects across the globe that include wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects.

Robert Swan and Barney Swan, a father/son team that have made it their mission to preserve and protect the Antarctic region, realize that experiencing Antarctica is the best way to create a new and informed generation of global climate change leaders. Having created the 2041 Foundation, Robert Swan has dedicated his life to the preservation of Antarctica through the promotion of recycling, renewable energy and sustainability to combat the effects of climate change.

Set to launch on November 3, 2021, the adventure coincides with the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the human discovery of the Antarctic. The 12-day itinerary begins in Ushuaia, Argentina, the port city, and Antarctica adventure hub, before setting sail through the Beagle Channel and the Drake Passage. The expected stops in Antarctica will be Crystal Sound, Fish Islands and Deception Island, the former center of the Antarctica whaling industry.

Itinerary (subject to change): https://explorerspassage.com/robert-swan-antarctica-expedition/ - Bookings for ClimateForce 2041 Antarctica Expedition are limited. To learn more and reserve: https://explorerspassage.com/robert-swan-antarctica-expedition/

