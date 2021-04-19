Mathison Raises Seed Round Led by Bain Capital Ventures

NEW YORK , NY , UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mathison, the first scalable technology platform for diversity hiring, announced today it has closed a $4.2 million seed round led by Bain Capital Ventures, alongside SemperVirens, Animo VC, Grand Central Tech, Gaingels, and Springbank Collective.

As employers look to meaningfully advance diversity in their organizations, Mathison provides a SaaS platform with a suite of products that centralize their entire diversity hiring strategy in one place. Mathison’s software includes a measurement system to detect bias in the hiring process and build a diversity hiring plan; an AI-powered system to source diverse candidates; and engagement tools to mobilize broader teams in diversity hiring and retention activities.

Founded in 2019 by Dave Walsh, an Irish immigrant and executive in recruiting technology, and Arthur Woods, an LGBTQ leader and serial entrepreneur in HR technology, the company aims to crack the code on diversity hiring with the vision of a workforce that equally represents society. Mathison has grown by over 700% in the last year and will use the new funding to fuel its rapid growth.

“Companies of all sizes are hiring their first Chief Diversity Officer, investing real dollars into improving workforce diversity and recognizing the need to have measurement around equity and inclusion practices,” said Sarah Smith, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures. “We expect DEI budgets to increase from $14 billion today to $50 billion by 2025, and yet, company leaders are far underserved with software solutions to support their strategies. We believe Mathison will be the underpinning of every company’s DEI efforts from recruitment to bias scanning to inclusion practice measurement.”

Mathison addresses the fact that, to date, employers have lacked a holistic way to source diverse candidates, reduce bias in their hiring process, and mobilize their teams in diversity hiring efforts. “Until now, employers have been left with expensive single-point solutions that only address part of their diversity hiring needs. Our vision was to centralize many of these DEI tools and capabilities at a fraction of the typical cost for employers and then help them measure and report progress,” said Walsh.

Mathison’s platform is available to employers through an affordable subscription, and the company has seen record-breaking demand for its platform over the last year. A wide range of employers leverage Mathison, from large corporations like Accenture and Charles Schwab to high-growth companies like Tripadvisor and Sonos to nonprofits like the Space Telescope Science Institute. Mathison is even leveraged by national sports teams including the NHL’s Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken for corporate recruiting.

HelloFresh, the global food delivery platform, is one of Mathison’s earliest customers. “Mathison is key to our diversity recruiting efforts and has delivered compelling results,” said Mark Eberly, Chief People Officer at HelloFresh. “We've not only bought into the company's mission and team, but its unique platform has allowed us to activate our diversity hiring strategy during years of tremendous growth.”

Mathison has indexed more than 2,300 community organizations that serve underrepresented groups. Leveraging this vast network of relationships, Mathison is able to develop and deliver proprietary insights related to the barriers faced by underrepresented talent, helping employers shift their overall HR policies and practices. “Part of what makes Mathison special is that we help employers build awareness of different underrepresented job seeker groups and then equip them with effective tools to meaningfully recruit from these communities,” said Woods.

Mathison leverages its own technology for internal hiring; its full team is 39% BIPOC and 60% women, and its leadership team is 40% LGBTQ. Mathison’s team encompasses 10 of the underrepresented communities the company supports through its model.

Employers can learn more about Mathison and take a complimentary diversity audit of their hiring process at http://Mathison.io.

About Mathison

Mathison is a technology company that leads the innovation on diversity hiring. Mathison gives employers a SaaS platform and product suite to activate their diversity hiring strategy in one place. Their technology delivers top-of-funnel diversity sourcing, a system to reduce bias in the hiring process, and tools to mobilize the entire team around diversity hiring efforts. Mathison is leveraged by a wide range of employers of all sizes. Their book, Hiring for Diversity, comes out August 2021.

About Bain Capital Ventures

Bain Capital Ventures partners with disruptive founders to accelerate their ideas to market. The firm invests from seed to growth in startups driving transformation across industries, from SaaS, infrastructure software and security to fintech and healthcare to commerce and consumer tech. The firm has helped launch and commercialize more than 240 companies, including DocuSign, Jet.com, Lime, LinkedIn, Redis Labs, Rent the Runway, Rubrik, SendGrid and SurveyMonkey. Bain Capital Ventures has $6.1 billion in assets under management with offices in San Francisco, New York, Boston, and Palo Alto. Follow the firm via LinkedIn and Twitter.