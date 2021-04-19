SLI Medical’s New Brand Provides Sought-After Needles and Syringes for Use with COVID-19 Vaccine

Low dead-volume syringes (LDV) reduces wasted doses

NOVI, MI, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical equipment, pharmaceutical, PPE, and consumable supplier SLI Medical has launched a new brand, Doctors Choice. Doctors Choice focuses on providing front line responders including, hospitals, states, municipalities and medical supply distributors with safety needles and syringes specifically sought after for use with the COVID-19 vaccine.

“These specific syringes and needles reduce waste through a Low Dead-Volume feature (LDV) that is now the gold standard in vaccine administration,” said Josh Kaplan, SLI Medical's Co-founder and President.

With the launch of Doctors Choice, SLI Medical through its accreditation as an FDA Approved Importer, has been able to ramp up production of 510K Approved needles and syringes. Specifically, 1mL LDV syringes and 25G x 1” Safety Needles to help customers with the shortages of these products and increase the ability to vaccinate millions of Americans.

Speaking directly to health care professionals, Kaplan said, “If your hospital or facility has been put on allocation and is experiencing a shortage on vaccine supplies it’s imperative that you contact us today.”

SLI Medical has account managers focused on medical specialties and provides one- to two-day delivery for most locations in the United States. Working with more than 180 healthcare and dental manufacturers, SLI Medical has most products in stock and available in its warehouses, in addition to the needles and syringes offered by the new Doctors Choice brand. These include major medical product categories, including exam gloves, gowns, durable medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, Covid-19 testing supplies, plastic patient utensils, skin care, disposable incontinence care, protective apparel, gauze pads, gowns, bathing systems, surgical trays and advanced wound care.

Since 2012, SLI Medical has served as a trusted American supplier of medical equipment. With offices and storage facilities across the country, SLI Medical delivers medical supplies and health care technology solutions for every health care setting. SLI Medical is committed to supporting health care systems in driving down costs and creating efficiencies and better access for the healthcare community.

For more information about SLI Medical and its products, or for contact information, visit www.SLIMedical.com.