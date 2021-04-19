Powerhouse Attorneys Keith Poliakoff and Neil Schiller and Two Seasoned Litigators Launch the Government Law Group

Keith Poliakoff Neil Schiller

Former Am Law 200 law firm partners created a firm to offer clients service in land use, lobbying, government contracts, litigation and municipal representation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government Attorneys Keith Poliakoff and Neil Schiller together with seasoned litigators Alan G. Kipnis and Richard Dewitt have launched the Government Law Group PLLC in Florida. The new law firm, with offices in Broward and Palm Beach counties, will focus on municipal law, lobbying, land use, zoning and development, government contracts, public and private partnerships, code enforcement, and complex litigation. Additionally, the attorneys will continue to serve as General Counsel for local governments.

“By being a boutique firm, we will be able to meet our clients’ needs, while having the flexibility to explore new opportunities together,” said Mr. Poliakoff.

“We are excited to launch this new venture and look forward to building on the successes we’ve accomplished over the last 20 years,” said Mr. Schiller.

The partners, who departed Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, will maintain a referral relationship with the firm to assist clients in areas outside of the GLG’s core practice.

“We wish the team all the best in their new venture,” said Michael Denberg, Managing Partner of the Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr office in Fort Lauderdale. “Keith, Neil and the team did great work, and we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship, where appropriate, for the benefit of both firms’ clients.”

GLG founding partners have decades of experience in municipal and government law.

Mr. Poliakoff has extensive experience representing developers on land use, zoning, development agreements, government incentives, and all other entitlements. Mr. Poliakoff also has experience representing HOAs and neighborhood associations opposed to neighboring developments as well as fostering neighborhood compatibility. He also serves as counsel to numerous banks, corporations, and individuals seeking guidance relating to code enforcement violations and municipal liens. Representative clients include: Town of Southwest Ranches, Broward County Housing Authority, BTI Partners, Pinnacle Communities, Cornerstone Group, Chateau Group, Block 40, LLC, MG3 Development Group, MAS Development, Ben Gamla Charter School and the Sunshine State Towing Association.

Mr. Poliakoff has the experience to solve issues unique to Florida governmental entities, such as annexation, municipal liability, RLUIPA, Bert Harris Act, conflict resolution, the Public Records Act, Government in Sunshine, procurements, and laws pertaining to ethics and elections. He works with local public officials and provides guidance to business clients on public sector procurements, public private partnerships, bids and bid protests, affordable housing and legislative initiatives.

Mr. Poliakoff has a J.D. from Benjamin Cardozo School of Law of Yeshiva University, where he graduated cum laude, and a B.S. from Syracuse University, where he graduated magna cum laude. He is admitted to practice law in Florida and New York.

Mr. Schiller focuses his practice on land use, zoning and development, government contracts and procurement, and local, state and federal lobbying. As a land use/development attorney, Mr. Schiller has successfully guided developers, investment funds, corporations, nonprofits and others through the multifaceted approval process for comprehensive plan amendments, site-plan approvals, rezonings, variances and special exceptions and code compliance. Representative clients include: Public Storage, GL Homes, Outfront Media, Brightline, and Kimco Realty. Additionally, he has represented homeowners associations and adjacent property owners against harmful development proposals, including sober homes.

In addition to land use and zoning, Mr. Schiller is recognized as an active lobbyist in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. He also has significant experience in government contracts, bid protests and public-private partnerships and is regularly called on by clients for his advice and counsel.

Mr. Schiller is admitted to practice law in Florida and the District of Columbia. He has a J.D. and B.A. from University of Miami.

Mr. Kipnis has been a litigator and trial lawyer for over three decades, representing and advising individuals, business entities, public and non-public companies, title companies, banks, corporate multi residential apartment business operations, financial service lenders, manufacturers and municipalities in complex disputes and litigation nationwide. He handles contract disputes, construction defect claims and related issues for the construction industry, as well as financial, Uniform Commercial Code and shareholder issues. His experience ranges from court litigation to arbitration and mediation proceedings.

Mr. Kipnis has handled numerous class action defense matters for public and non-public companies and has appeared as lead and co-lead counsel in some of the largest class actions in state and federal courts throughout the United States. Mr. Kipnis is AV Rated and is admitted to practice law in Florida and Colorado. He graduated with a J.D. from University of Miami and a B.A. from University of Missouri.

Mr. Dewitt focuses his practice on counseling local governments, property owners and developers in land use and eminent domain matters. He has experience representing his clients in litigation, planning and zoning, code enforcement, direct and inverse condemnation actions, and land use and development.

Mr. Dewitt has represented municipalities both in-house and as outside counsel in Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties. As a result, he has cultivated key contacts in municipalities throughout South Florida. As a land use/development attorney, Mr. Dewitt has successfully guided developers, investment funds, corporations, and nonprofits throughout the approval process for comprehensive plan amendments, site-plan approvals, rezonings, variances and special exceptions and code compliance. As an Eminent Domain attorney, Mr. Dewitt began his representation of property owner’s interest with the pioneer Eminent Domain law firm, Brigham Moore, LLP. Mr. Dewitt is admitted to practice law in Florida. He has a J.D. from Nova Southeastern University’s Shepard Broad Law Center, where he graduated cum laude, and a B.S. from Florida State University.