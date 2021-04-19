AeroGarden Debuts “Harvest Sage Wellness Garden Bundle” with World Champion Gymnast & Wellness Advocate Aly Raisman
New Self-Care Bundle Debuts as Thoughtful Gift for Mother’s DayBOULDER, CO, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for Mother’s Day, AeroGarden, the world’s leading manufacturer of smart, hydroponic indoor garden systems and World Champion gymnast and avid gardener Aly Raisman collaborated to create a new offering, the Harvest Sage Wellness Garden Bundle.
Since announcing their partnership last fall, AeroGarden and Raisman have been working together to showcase their shared passion for gardening by highlighting the important role it plays in Raisman’s wellness routine to encourage others to begin their gardening journeys.
Now, AeroGarden is releasing a new bundle, which incorporates a Wellness Garden Seed Pod Kit curated by Raisman, including basil, mint, chamomile, sage, spring flowers, and lavender, all plants she uses in her self-care routine. The limited-edition release also includes the popular countertop Harvest AeroGarden, which requires no sun, soil, or outdoor space and allows anyone to grow herbs, flowers, salads greens, and veggies 365 days a year. Additionally, each Wellness Garden Bundle will include a special insert featuring a note from Raisman for aspiring gardeners ready to embark on their gardening and wellness journey. This new offering aims to highlight many of the meditative and calming effects of gardening to give mom, or any recipient, the gift of self-care all year round.
"I bought my mom her first AeroGarden a few years ago because she loves gardening and it enabled her to garden all year round,” explained Raisman. “Since then, it has become a shared passion of ours and an important part of my own wellness journey. Gardening brings me a sense of calm and reminds me to be in the moment. I have personally found the little things we do for ourselves throughout the day can make a big difference."
“At AeroGarden, we recognize the healing and meditative qualities of gardening for self-care and wellness,” said Tina Edwards, Brand Manager. “Aly Raisman is a big proponent of these benefits, and she’s chosen herbs and flowers that promote wellbeing and health for her signature seed pod kit. This special garden will help bring harmony, calm, and wellness with lavender, which is great for aromatherapy, chamomile and mint for making soothing teas, and sage and spring floral stock for enjoying a moment of beauty and peace.”
The new AeroGarden Harvest Sage Wellness Garden Bundle, which includes the Wellness Seed Pod Kit, the sage-colored Harvest AeroGarden, a Seed Starting system, and the note from Raisman, will launch exclusively at AeroGarden.com on April 20th and is priced at $109.95.
About AeroGrow International, Inc.
Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, AeroGrow International, Inc. is the leader in the rapidly growing indoor gardening category. AeroGardens allow anyone to grow farmer's market fresh herbs, salad greens, tomatoes and other vegetables, flowers and more, indoors, all-year-round, so simply and easily that no green thumb is required Since introducing the first AeroGarden in March 2006, AeroGrow has expanded its product line to include multiple gardens with different price points and consumer benefits. AeroGarden also offers a variety of products for use in its gardens, including Seed Pod Kits, Grow Lights, liquid nutrients, and accessory products. For more information, please visit www.AeroGarden.com, and our social channels: Instagram: @officialaerogarden, Facebook: @officialaerogarden, and Twitter: @aerogarden.
