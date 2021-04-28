THE RETURN TO GENUINE HOSPITALITY

First impressions set the tone for your hotel guest’s entire experience with your brand. John Smallwood, President of Travel Outlook

Why the First Touch Point Sets the Tone for Your Brand

In a digital age, when a potential guest picks up the phone to make a reservation, they expect a personal touch on the other end. Chances are, they've exhausted all digital booking avenues and are seeking true customer service by a trained professional.

The consequences of not having a professional call center backing your reservation department could be detrimental to your business. Additionally, the benefits of having a trained call center serve your business could take it to new heights. Having a professional call center with highly trained agents who know the ins and outs of your business will not only increase sales conversions, but help define your brand’s image, and increase revenue through upselling.

Add a Personal Touch

In an increasingly digital world, a personal touch goes a long way. A friendly, helpful, and informative voice on the other end of the line is just what it takes to turn a curious caller into a repeat customer. While there is no denying the power of a strong online presence, many customers frequently use several communication channels.

According to Doug Kennedy, President of the Kennedy Training Network, “voice has become a forgotten revenue channel. Most distribution leaders have failed to recognize the interplay of voice and online bookings.”

The irony of the hospitality industry is that guests are looking for genuine hospitality, not a generic response off a call sheet. The definition of hospitality is the friendly reception and treatment of guests or strangers. True hospitality not only involves the friendly treatment of your potential guests but knowing their needs and desires and having the ability to fulfill them. A properly trained call center agent will know the particulars of your business and be able to match them with the needs of callers.

Convert Calls to Reservations

An outsourced call center supporting your reservation department will have a significant impact on your hotel's ability to book reservations. Professionally trained call center agents, like those certified by the Kennedy Training Network, go the extra mile to understand your brand’s identity and, in turn, will have the tools to convert calls to reservations by selling clients on the uniqueness of your hotel and your brand. Additionally, a well-trained call center agent can discern the purpose of travel for each client and sell them on packages that meet their specific needs.

Build a Professional Brand Image

As the first point of contact for your brand, your reservation department can be a powerful branding tool for your business. For instance, a warm welcome of the line can help define your brand as such. Alternatively, if your reservation department is stretched thin and not backed by a professional call center, your brand’s image may suffer. Ultimately, first-impressions set the tone for your guest’s entire experience with your brand. So, your call center will have a profound impact on the hotel’s reputation.

Increase Your Revenue Through Upselling

As previously mentioned, a well-trained call center agent can discern the purpose of travel for each potential guest and sell them on packages that meet their specific needs. Each caller may be traveling for a different purpose. Whether they are traveling for business, a family vacation, or anything in between, a properly trained call center agent will be able to capitalize on the uniqueness of each client’s travel needs.

According to John Smallwood, President of Travel Outlook, “A trusted professional call center will work tirelessly to form bespoke partnerships with its hotel partners that allow call center agents to become intimately familiar with each hotel. So, a well-trained call center agent will be wholly aware of your hotel’s unique offerings, both seasonal and permanent fixtures, and match them to the needs of each caller. By selling unique offerings, call center agents sell a better value verse a better price, which will increase your hotel’s revenue.”

Whether you're a large hotel management company or a boutique hotel hoping to generate new business through voice channel optimization, a premium call center will go the extra mile to represent your business when it matters.

About Travel Outlook

In addition to the unique use of world-class call center technology, Travel Outlook is the only call center certified by Kennedy Training Network, the hotel industry’s best source for sales training and guest service excellence. Its luxury call team is tested by Forbes and Kennedy each month. Travel Outlook’s clients include many of the world’s finest hotels and resorts.