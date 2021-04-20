EvoCharge and Chargie Announce Preferred Network Partnership for Residential and Commercial EV Charging
Turnkey hardware, software, installation and management will benefit property owners and drivers.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvoCharge®, an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, announced it has entered into a preferred network partnership with Chargie and its affiliate PCS Energy to provide complete electric vehicle (EV) charging services.
Utilizing a combination of EvoCharge EV charging equipment, Chargie networked software, and PCS Energy installation and maintenance services will make it easy for property owners to benefit from offering EV charging to residents, visitors, customers and employees. Chargie software and EvoCharge hardware are tightly integrated and OCPP certified to work together reliably to maximize charging efficiency.
“Electric vehicle charging stations were once considered an optional amenity,” said Zach Jennings, Founder and CEO. “In many parts of the country, multifamily housing developments are now required to include EV charging spaces. Many existing businesses and residential complexes are opting to retrofit parking areas with EV charging stations to retain residents, reward employees and attract customers.”
Access to charging at home and work is considered a requirement by the growing number of EV owners. Chargie takes an integrated approach to meeting that demand, providing turnkey services that make EV charging simple for property owners, managers and drivers. Chargie handles everything from installation to network management and customer care, including applying for rebates and incentives from utility companies. Because the Chargie team has years of design and installation experience and knows how to navigate utility incentives, in many cases property owners pay zero upfront to get Chargie stations.
“EvoCharge is excited to partner with Chargie to deliver EV charging solutions for commercial and residential use,” said Josh Kiewic, Vice President & General Manager of EvoCharge. “EvoCharge’s networked charging stations support true open protocol network standards, allowing us to work with open protocol network providers such as Chargie and provide a tightly integrated charging solution to benefit property owners and EV drivers.”
Smart chargers, such as those offered by EvoCharge, use electrical local load management (LLM) features to avoid peak utility demand charges. With EvoCharge’s LLM capabilities, significantly higher densities of EV charging stations can be installed using a building’s existing electrical capacity. Power can be distributed equally across all electric vehicles being charged or it can be distributed based on a first in, first served system. This capability maximizes the number of charging stations that can be installed on a given property and avoids cost-intensive increases in connection capacity, while preventing peak loads that often result in higher electrical charges.
The Chargie management platform makes it easy for property owners to quickly manage their entire network of EV charging stations. They can monitor usage, bill users and control maintenance from a user-friendly dashboard. Chargie’s mobile app makes managing charging sessions and seeing past charges intuitive for drivers.
About EvoCharge
EvoCharge, founded in 2009, represents one of North America’s original vehicle electrification providers and pioneer of home and commercial charging solutions. As an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, EvoCharge provides the most reliable, safe, and cost-effective charging stations and the industry leading EvoReel® cable management system for single family, multi-family, workplace, and other commercial spaces. EvoCharge products are fully compatible with all EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) sold throughout the United States and Canada. EvoCharge is a brand of Phillips and Temro Industries®, a trusted partner to major global OEMs and aftermarket provider of engineered systems for automotive, trucking and off-road vehicles for over 100 years. Learn more at evocharge.com.
About Chargie
Chargie is a commercial and residential charging platform for electric vehicles (EV) that offers simple, intelligent, and reliable EV solutions for commercial and residential property owners. Chargie connects EV drivers through a network of independently owned charging stations offering access and ease of use for customers. Chargie was born from over 30 years of Real Estate experience. The development of numerous real-estate projects involving advanced renewable energy ecosystems led the founders to develop a comprehensive platform with intelligent and responsive technology, and a reliable network with flexible installation options. This alleviates numerous pain points, such as unstable networks, poor electrical infrastructures, and ambiguous billing systems. The result is fast, efficient EV charging for tenants and residents with simple setup, maintenance, and management. Learn more at chargie.com.
Ashley Tarr
EvoCharge
+1 952-918-8741
ATarr@phillipsandtemro.com